FIU runs a fake punt to perfection for a first down (0:39)

FIU runs a fake punt to perfection for a first down (0:39)

Open Extended Reactions

Florida International has hired Duke assistant Willie Simmons as its next head coach, the school announced Saturday afternoon.

Simmons, who spent the 2024 season as Duke's running backs coach, is receiving a four-year deal from FIU, according to a source. He replaces Mike MacIntyre, who was fired Sunday after going 12-24 in three seasons at the school.

Simmons, 44, led Florida A&M from 2018 to 2023, going 45-13 with a SWAC championship in 2023. He was considered for Florida International's coaching vacancy in late 2021, when the school hired MacIntyre. Jovan Dewitt, who had been FIU's defensive coordinator, has been leading the program since MacIntyre's dismissal.

A former quarterback at Clemson and The Citadel, Simmons made stops as an assistant at Clemson, Middle Tennessee and Alcorn State before landing his first head-coaching opportunity at Prairie View A&M. He is 66-24 overall as an FCS head coach.

Simmons was part of a Duke staff that led the team to a 9-3 record during the regular season.