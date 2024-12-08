Open Extended Reactions

Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, his agents told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Sunday.

The redshirt freshman will explore his transfer options following his first season as Tulane's starter, according to his agents, Noah Reisenfeld and Adie von Gontard of Young Money APAA Sports.

Mensah has three more seasons of eligibility.

After an impressive debut season with the Green Wave, Mensah is expected to be one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the portal when the winter transfer window officially opens Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound passer threw for 2,723 yards and 23 total touchdowns with six interceptions while leading Tulane to a nine-win season and a trip the American Athletic Conference championship game in coach Jon Sumrall's first season.

Mensah led all AAC passers in yards per attempt (9.5) and completion percentage (65.9%).

Tulane (9-4, 7-1) lost 35-14 to No. 24 Army in the AAC title game Friday and will face Florida in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Dec. 20.

The former three-star recruit from San Luis Obispo, California, redshirted during his first season at Tulane and earned the starting job over Oregon transfer Ty Thompson and Kai Horton in preseason camp.

After a 1-2 start, Mensah helped lead the Green Wave to an eight-game win streak and a climb to No. 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings, before closing with back-to-back losses to Memphis and Army. His 76.5 season QBR ranks fourth best among starting quarterbacks in the Group of 5.