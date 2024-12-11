LaNorris Sellers uses his legs to convert on 3rd-and-16 and finds the end zone to put South Carolina up 17-14 late in the fourth quarter. (0:51)

Open Extended Reactions

Former Alabama coach Mike Shula is being promoted to offensive coordinator at South Carolina after spending this past season as an analyst for the Gamecocks, sources told ESPN on Tuesday.

Shula played a key role in the development of redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers, who blossomed into one of the best quarterbacks in the SEC. Shula will replace Dowell Loggains, who left to become the head coach at Appalachian State.

Prior to joining Shane Beamer's staff in 2024, Shula had spent his previous 17 seasons in the NFL as an offensive coordinator and/or quarterbacks coach. He was quarterbacks coach and later offensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers when Cam Newton entered the NFL as a rookie in 2011 and then went on to win league MVP in 2015 and lead the Panthers to the Super Bowl.

Shula, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Don Shula, played quarterback at Alabama in the mid-1980s and later coached the Crimson Tide from 2003 to 2006 before being fired. Nick Saban replaced him.

GamecockCentral.com first reported Tuesday that Shula was expected to become South Carolina's offensive coordinator.