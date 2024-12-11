Open Extended Reactions

Just because a coaching cycle isn't filled with changes at the top doesn't mean it lacks intrigue or impact for the ensuing season.

So far, only four Power 4 programs -- North Carolina, West Virginia, Purdue and UCF -- have had head coaching changes following the 2024 season. There have been more Group of 5 changes, but mostly at programs near the bottom of their leagues in terms of on-field performance and resources.

A far more interesting part of the carousel involves the coordinator hires. And ahead of a 2025 coaching cycle in which so many prominent head coaches will be under pressure to deliver, these hires are especially important.

Several significant coordinator moves have already been made. Florida State, which tumbled from ACC champion in 2023 to 2-10 this fall, hired notable coordinators in Gus Malzahn (offense) and Tony White (defense). Oklahoma, which needs an offensive boost to secure coach Brent Venables' status beyond the 2025 season, brought in one of the nation's top young playcallers in Ben Arbuckle.

There are other significant coordinator vacancies around the country. Michigan is seeking an offensive coordinator to revive its quarterback play and overall passing attack. Oklahoma State, coming off of its worst season under future Hall of Fame coach Mike Gundy, will have new coordinators on both sides of the ball. Key hires are also on the way at Arizona, Nebraska and other spots.

Here's a look at where things stand in the coordinator carousel, from top hires made at FSU to key openings that still must be filled.