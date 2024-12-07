Open Extended Reactions

Appalachian State has hired South Carolina offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains as the school's next head coach, the school announced on Saturday.

Loggains, 44, is a veteran coordinator and play-caller at both the college and NFL level and called plays on South Carolina's breakthrough 9-3 season in 2023.

"My family and I are thrilled to join the Mountaineer family and build on the rich championship tradition of App State Football," Loggains said in a statement. "We are eager to become part of the community, engage with the student-athletes and fans, and give our All for App State."

He'll replace Shawn Clark, who was fired after going 5-6 this season and ending his tenure with a 40-24 record.

Loggains has an extensive coordinating experience, including the past two seasons at South Carolina where he was also the quarterback coach. He'd spent the prior two seasons at Arkansas, where he coached tight ends.

"He (Loggains) brings experience as a leader and play-caller at the highest levels of professional and college football," Director of Athletics Doug Gillin said in a statement. "He is a great recruiter and believes strongly in building relationships. He is aligned with our core values of academic integrity, competitive excellence, social responsibility and world-class experience. This is a great day for App State."

South Carolina had the third-best rushing offense in the SEC this year, and Loggains played a big role in development of redshirt freshman quarterback LaNorris Sellers into one of the sport's breakout stars this year.

Loggains NFL experience includes seven seasons as an offensive coordinator at places like the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans.

Appalachian State has a proud football tradition, that includes three FCS national titles.

Loggains will be formally introduced at a press conference on Monday, the school said.