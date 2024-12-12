The SEC announced its 2025 college football schedules for each of its 16 members Wednesday evening.
Which teams' schedules could test them? LSU and Vanderbilt have tough road battles that include making visits to Ole Miss, Alabama and Texas.
Georgia and Texas will play in Week 12 in an SEC title game rematch. After Georgia handed Texas its only losses of the 2024 regular season, could we see the Bulldogs continue their success next year?
Here are the team-by-team schedules for 2025:
Alabama Crimson Tide
Aug. 30: at Florida State
Sept. 6: vs. UL Monroe
Sept. 13: vs. Wisconsin
Sept. 27: at Georgia
Oct. 4: vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 11: at Missouri
Oct. 18: vs. Tennessee
Oct. 25: at South Carolina
Nov. 8: vs. LSU
Nov. 15: vs. Oklahoma
Nov. 22: vs. Eastern Illinois
Nov. 29: at Auburn
Arkansas Razorbacks
Aug. 30: vs. Alabama A&M
Sept. 6: vs. Arkansas State
Sept. 13: at Ole Miss
Sept. 20: at Memphis
Sept. 27: vs. Notre Dame
Oct. 11: at Tennessee
Oct. 18: vs. Texas A&M
Oct. 25: vs. Auburn
Nov. 1: vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 15: at LSU
Nov. 22: at Texas
Nov. 29: vs. Missouri
Auburn Tigers
Aug. 30: at Baylor
Sept. 6: vs. Ball State
Sept. 13: vs. South Alabama
Sept. 20: at Oklahoma
Sept. 27: at Texas A&M
Oct. 11: vs. Georgia
Oct. 18: vs. Missouri
Oct. 25: at Arkansas
Nov. 1: vs. Kentucky
Nov. 8: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 22: vs. Mercer
Nov. 29: vs. Alabama
Florida Gators
Aug. 30: vs. Long Island
Sept. 6: vs. South Florida
Sept. 13: at LSU
Sept. 20: at Miami
Oct. 4: vs. Texas
Oct. 11: at Texas A&M
Oct. 18: vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 1: vs. Georgia*
Nov. 8: at Kentucky
Nov. 15: at Ole Miss
Nov. 22: vs. Tennessee
Nov. 29: vs. Florida State
*Played at a neutral site
Georgia Bulldogs
Aug. 30: vs. Marshall
Sept. 6: vs. Austin Peay
Sept. 13: at Tennessee
Sept. 27: vs. Alabama
Oct. 4: vs. Kentucky
Oct. 11: at Auburn
Oct. 18: vs. Ole Miss
Nov. 1: vs. Florida*
Nov. 8: at Mississippi State
Nov. 15: vs. Texas
Nov. 22: vs. Charlotte
Nov. 29: vs. Georgia Tech*
*Played at a neutral site
Kentucky Wildcats
Aug. 30: vs. Toledo
Sept. 6: vs. Ole Miss
Sept. 13: vs. Eastern Michigan
Sept. 27: at South Carolina
Oct. 4: at Georgia
Oct. 18: vs. Texas
Oct. 25: vs. Tennessee
Nov. 1: at Auburn
Nov. 8: vs. Florida
Nov. 15: vs. Tennessee Tech
Nov. 22: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 29: at Louisville
LSU Tigers
Aug. 30: at Clemson
Sept. 6: vs. Louisiana Tech
Sept. 13: vs. Florida
Sept. 20: vs. Southeastern Louisiana
Sept. 27: at Ole Miss
Oct. 11: vs. South Carolina
Oct. 18: at Vanderbilt
Oct. 25: vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 8: at Alabama
Nov. 15: vs. Arkansas
Nov. 22: vs. Western Kentucky
Nov. 29: at Oklahoma
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Aug. 30: at Southern Miss
Sept. 6: vs. Arizona State
Sept. 13: vs. Alcorn State
Sept. 20: vs. Northern Illinois
Sept. 27: vs. Tennessee
Oct. 4: at Texas A&M
Oct. 18: at Florida
Oct. 25: vs. Texas
Nov. 1: at Arkansas
Nov. 8: vs. Georgia
Nov. 15: at Missouri
Nov. 29: vs. Ole Miss
Missouri Tigers
Aug. 30: vs. Central Arkansas
Sept. 6: vs. Kansas
Sept. 13: vs. UL-Lafayette
Sept. 20: vs. South Carolina
Sept. 27: vs. UMass
Oct. 11: vs. Alabama
Oct. 18: at Auburn
Oct. 25: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 8: vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 15: vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 22: at Oklahoma
Nov. 29: at Arkansas
Oklahoma Sooners
Aug. 30: vs. Illinois State
Sept. 6: vs. Michigan
Sept. 13: at Temple
Sept. 20: vs. Auburn
Oct. 4: vs. Kent State
Oct. 11: vs. Texas *
Oct. 18: at South Carolina
Oct. 25: vs. Ole Miss
Nov. 1: at Tennessee
Nov. 15: at Alabama
Nov. 22: vs. Missouri
Nov. 29: vs. LSU
*Played at a neutral site
Ole Miss Rebels
Aug. 30: vs. Georgia State
Sept. 6: at Kentucky
Sept. 13: vs. Arkansas
Sept. 20: vs. Tulane
Sept. 27: vs. LSU
Oct. 11: vs. Washington State
Oct. 18: at Georgia
Oct. 25: at Oklahoma
Nov. 1: vs. South Carolina
Nov. 8: vs. The Citadel
Nov. 15: vs. Florida
Nov. 29: at Mississippi State
South Carolina Gamecocks
Aug. 31: vs. Virginia Tech*
Sept. 6: vs. South Carolina State
Sept. 13: vs. Vanderbilt
Sept. 20: at Missouri
Sept. 27: vs. Kentucky
Oct. 11: at LSU
Oct. 18: vs. Oklahoma
Oct. 25: vs. Alabama
Nov. 1: at Ole Miss
Nov. 15: at Texas A&M
Nov. 22: vs. Coastal Carolina
Nov. 29: vs. Clemson
*Played at a neutral site
Tennessee Volunteers
Aug. 30: vs. Syracuse*
Sept. 6: vs. East Tennessee State
Sept. 13: vs. Georgia
Sept. 20: vs. UAB
Sept. 27: at Mississippi State
Oct. 11: vs. Arkansas
Oct. 18: at Alabama
Oct. 25: at Kentucky
Nov. 1: vs. Oklahoma
Nov. 15: vs. New Mexico State
Nov. 22: at Florida
Nov. 29: vs. Vanderbilt
*Played at a neutral site
Texas Longhorns
Aug. 30: at Ohio State
Sept. 6: vs. San José State
Sept. 13: vs. UTEP
Sept. 27: vs. Sam Houston
Oct. 4: at Florida
Oct. 11: vs. Oklahoma*
Oct. 18: at Kentucky
Oct. 25: at Mississippi State
Nov. 1: vs. Vanderbilt
Nov. 15: at Georgia
Nov. 22: vs. Arkansas
Nov. 29: vs. Texas A&M
*Played at a neutral site
Texas A&M Aggies
Aug. 30: vs. UTSA
Sept. 6: vs. Utah State
Sept. 13: at Notre Dame
Sept. 27: vs. Auburn
Oct. 4: vs. Mississippi State
Oct. 11: vs. Florida
Oct. 18: at Arkansas
Oct. 25: at LSU
Nov. 8: at Missouri
Nov. 15: vs. South Carolina
Nov. 22: vs. Samford
Nov. 29: at Texas
Vanderbilt Commodores
Aug. 30: vs. Charleston Southern
Sept. 6: at Virginia Tech
Sept. 13: at South Carolina
Sept. 20: vs. Georgia State
Sept. 27: vs. Utah State
Oct. 4: at Alabama
Oct. 18: vs. LSU
Oct. 25: vs. Missouri
Nov. 1: at Texas
Nov. 8: vs. Auburn
Nov. 22: vs. Kentucky
Nov. 29: at Tennessee