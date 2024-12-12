        <
        >

          SEC schedule release for 2025 college football season

          Georgia and Texas will play a rematch of this year's SEC title game in Week 12 of the 2025 season. RD Moore
          • ESPN staffDec 12, 2024, 02:15 AM

          The SEC announced its 2025 college football schedules for each of its 16 members Wednesday evening.

          Which teams' schedules could test them? LSU and Vanderbilt have tough road battles that include making visits to Ole Miss, Alabama and Texas.

          Georgia and Texas will play in Week 12 in an SEC title game rematch. After Georgia handed Texas its only losses of the 2024 regular season, could we see the Bulldogs continue their success next year?

          Here are the team-by-team schedules for 2025:

          Alabama Crimson Tide

          Aug. 30: at Florida State

          Sept. 6: vs. UL Monroe

          Sept. 13: vs. Wisconsin

          Sept. 27: at Georgia

          Oct. 4: vs. Vanderbilt

          Oct. 11: at Missouri

          Oct. 18: vs. Tennessee

          Oct. 25: at South Carolina

          Nov. 8: vs. LSU

          Nov. 15: vs. Oklahoma

          Nov. 22: vs. Eastern Illinois

          Nov. 29: at Auburn

          Arkansas Razorbacks

          Aug. 30: vs. Alabama A&M

          Sept. 6: vs. Arkansas State

          Sept. 13: at Ole Miss

          Sept. 20: at Memphis

          Sept. 27: vs. Notre Dame

          Oct. 11: at Tennessee

          Oct. 18: vs. Texas A&M

          Oct. 25: vs. Auburn

          Nov. 1: vs. Mississippi State

          Nov. 15: at LSU

          Nov. 22: at Texas

          Nov. 29: vs. Missouri

          Auburn Tigers

          Aug. 30: at Baylor

          Sept. 6: vs. Ball State

          Sept. 13: vs. South Alabama

          Sept. 20: at Oklahoma

          Sept. 27: at Texas A&M

          Oct. 11: vs. Georgia

          Oct. 18: vs. Missouri

          Oct. 25: at Arkansas

          Nov. 1: vs. Kentucky

          Nov. 8: at Vanderbilt

          Nov. 22: vs. Mercer

          Nov. 29: vs. Alabama

          Florida Gators

          Aug. 30: vs. Long Island

          Sept. 6: vs. South Florida

          Sept. 13: at LSU

          Sept. 20: at Miami

          Oct. 4: vs. Texas

          Oct. 11: at Texas A&M

          Oct. 18: vs. Mississippi State

          Nov. 1: vs. Georgia*

          Nov. 8: at Kentucky

          Nov. 15: at Ole Miss

          Nov. 22: vs. Tennessee

          Nov. 29: vs. Florida State

          *Played at a neutral site

          Georgia Bulldogs

          Aug. 30: vs. Marshall

          Sept. 6: vs. Austin Peay

          Sept. 13: at Tennessee

          Sept. 27: vs. Alabama

          Oct. 4: vs. Kentucky

          Oct. 11: at Auburn

          Oct. 18: vs. Ole Miss

          Nov. 1: vs. Florida*

          Nov. 8: at Mississippi State

          Nov. 15: vs. Texas

          Nov. 22: vs. Charlotte

          Nov. 29: vs. Georgia Tech*

          *Played at a neutral site

          Kentucky Wildcats

          Aug. 30: vs. Toledo

          Sept. 6: vs. Ole Miss

          Sept. 13: vs. Eastern Michigan

          Sept. 27: at South Carolina

          Oct. 4: at Georgia

          Oct. 18: vs. Texas

          Oct. 25: vs. Tennessee

          Nov. 1: at Auburn

          Nov. 8: vs. Florida

          Nov. 15: vs. Tennessee Tech

          Nov. 22: at Vanderbilt

          Nov. 29: at Louisville

          LSU Tigers

          Aug. 30: at Clemson

          Sept. 6: vs. Louisiana Tech

          Sept. 13: vs. Florida

          Sept. 20: vs. Southeastern Louisiana

          Sept. 27: at Ole Miss

          Oct. 11: vs. South Carolina

          Oct. 18: at Vanderbilt

          Oct. 25: vs. Texas A&M

          Nov. 8: at Alabama

          Nov. 15: vs. Arkansas

          Nov. 22: vs. Western Kentucky

          Nov. 29: at Oklahoma

          Mississippi State Bulldogs

          Aug. 30: at Southern Miss

          Sept. 6: vs. Arizona State

          Sept. 13: vs. Alcorn State

          Sept. 20: vs. Northern Illinois

          Sept. 27: vs. Tennessee

          Oct. 4: at Texas A&M

          Oct. 18: at Florida

          Oct. 25: vs. Texas

          Nov. 1: at Arkansas

          Nov. 8: vs. Georgia

          Nov. 15: at Missouri

          Nov. 29: vs. Ole Miss

          Missouri Tigers

          Aug. 30: vs. Central Arkansas

          Sept. 6: vs. Kansas

          Sept. 13: vs. UL-Lafayette

          Sept. 20: vs. South Carolina

          Sept. 27: vs. UMass

          Oct. 11: vs. Alabama

          Oct. 18: at Auburn

          Oct. 25: at Vanderbilt

          Nov. 8: vs. Texas A&M

          Nov. 15: vs. Mississippi State

          Nov. 22: at Oklahoma

          Nov. 29: at Arkansas

          Oklahoma Sooners

          Aug. 30: vs. Illinois State

          Sept. 6: vs. Michigan

          Sept. 13: at Temple

          Sept. 20: vs. Auburn

          Oct. 4: vs. Kent State

          Oct. 11: vs. Texas *

          Oct. 18: at South Carolina

          Oct. 25: vs. Ole Miss

          Nov. 1: at Tennessee

          Nov. 15: at Alabama

          Nov. 22: vs. Missouri

          Nov. 29: vs. LSU

          *Played at a neutral site

          Ole Miss Rebels

          Aug. 30: vs. Georgia State

          Sept. 6: at Kentucky

          Sept. 13: vs. Arkansas

          Sept. 20: vs. Tulane

          Sept. 27: vs. LSU

          Oct. 11: vs. Washington State

          Oct. 18: at Georgia

          Oct. 25: at Oklahoma

          Nov. 1: vs. South Carolina

          Nov. 8: vs. The Citadel

          Nov. 15: vs. Florida

          Nov. 29: at Mississippi State

          South Carolina Gamecocks

          Aug. 31: vs. Virginia Tech*

          Sept. 6: vs. South Carolina State

          Sept. 13: vs. Vanderbilt

          Sept. 20: at Missouri

          Sept. 27: vs. Kentucky

          Oct. 11: at LSU

          Oct. 18: vs. Oklahoma

          Oct. 25: vs. Alabama

          Nov. 1: at Ole Miss

          Nov. 15: at Texas A&M

          Nov. 22: vs. Coastal Carolina

          Nov. 29: vs. Clemson

          *Played at a neutral site

          Tennessee Volunteers

          Aug. 30: vs. Syracuse*

          Sept. 6: vs. East Tennessee State

          Sept. 13: vs. Georgia

          Sept. 20: vs. UAB

          Sept. 27: at Mississippi State

          Oct. 11: vs. Arkansas

          Oct. 18: at Alabama

          Oct. 25: at Kentucky

          Nov. 1: vs. Oklahoma

          Nov. 15: vs. New Mexico State

          Nov. 22: at Florida

          Nov. 29: vs. Vanderbilt

          *Played at a neutral site

          Texas Longhorns

          Aug. 30: at Ohio State

          Sept. 6: vs. San José State

          Sept. 13: vs. UTEP

          Sept. 27: vs. Sam Houston

          Oct. 4: at Florida

          Oct. 11: vs. Oklahoma*

          Oct. 18: at Kentucky

          Oct. 25: at Mississippi State

          Nov. 1: vs. Vanderbilt

          Nov. 15: at Georgia

          Nov. 22: vs. Arkansas

          Nov. 29: vs. Texas A&M

          *Played at a neutral site

          Texas A&M Aggies

          Aug. 30: vs. UTSA

          Sept. 6: vs. Utah State

          Sept. 13: at Notre Dame

          Sept. 27: vs. Auburn

          Oct. 4: vs. Mississippi State

          Oct. 11: vs. Florida

          Oct. 18: at Arkansas

          Oct. 25: at LSU

          Nov. 8: at Missouri

          Nov. 15: vs. South Carolina

          Nov. 22: vs. Samford

          Nov. 29: at Texas

          Vanderbilt Commodores

          Aug. 30: vs. Charleston Southern

          Sept. 6: at Virginia Tech

          Sept. 13: at South Carolina

          Sept. 20: vs. Georgia State

          Sept. 27: vs. Utah State

          Oct. 4: at Alabama

          Oct. 18: vs. LSU

          Oct. 25: vs. Missouri

          Nov. 1: at Texas

          Nov. 8: vs. Auburn

          Nov. 22: vs. Kentucky

          Nov. 29: at Tennessee