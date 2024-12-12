Open Extended Reactions

The SEC announced its 2025 college football schedules for each of its 16 members Wednesday evening.

Which teams' schedules could test them? LSU and Vanderbilt have tough road battles that include making visits to Ole Miss, Alabama and Texas.

Georgia and Texas will play in Week 12 in an SEC title game rematch. After Georgia handed Texas its only losses of the 2024 regular season, could we see the Bulldogs continue their success next year?

Here are the team-by-team schedules for 2025:

Aug. 30: at Florida State

Sept. 6: vs. UL Monroe

Sept. 13: vs. Wisconsin

Sept. 27: at Georgia

Oct. 4: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 11: at Missouri

Oct. 18: vs. Tennessee

Oct. 25: at South Carolina

Nov. 8: vs. LSU

Nov. 15: vs. Oklahoma

Nov. 22: vs. Eastern Illinois

Nov. 29: at Auburn

Aug. 30: vs. Alabama A&M

Sept. 6: vs. Arkansas State

Sept. 13: at Ole Miss

Sept. 20: at Memphis

Sept. 27: vs. Notre Dame

Oct. 11: at Tennessee

Oct. 18: vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 25: vs. Auburn

Nov. 1: vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 15: at LSU

Nov. 22: at Texas

Nov. 29: vs. Missouri

Aug. 30: at Baylor

Sept. 6: vs. Ball State

Sept. 13: vs. South Alabama

Sept. 20: at Oklahoma

Sept. 27: at Texas A&M

Oct. 11: vs. Georgia

Oct. 18: vs. Missouri

Oct. 25: at Arkansas

Nov. 1: vs. Kentucky

Nov. 8: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 22: vs. Mercer

Nov. 29: vs. Alabama

Aug. 30: vs. Long Island

Sept. 6: vs. South Florida

Sept. 13: at LSU

Sept. 20: at Miami

Oct. 4: vs. Texas

Oct. 11: at Texas A&M

Oct. 18: vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 1: vs. Georgia*

Nov. 8: at Kentucky

Nov. 15: at Ole Miss

Nov. 22: vs. Tennessee

Nov. 29: vs. Florida State

*Played at a neutral site

Aug. 30: vs. Marshall

Sept. 6: vs. Austin Peay

Sept. 13: at Tennessee

Sept. 27: vs. Alabama

Oct. 4: vs. Kentucky

Oct. 11: at Auburn

Oct. 18: vs. Ole Miss

Nov. 1: vs. Florida*

Nov. 8: at Mississippi State

Nov. 15: vs. Texas

Nov. 22: vs. Charlotte

Nov. 29: vs. Georgia Tech*

*Played at a neutral site

Aug. 30: vs. Toledo

Sept. 6: vs. Ole Miss

Sept. 13: vs. Eastern Michigan

Sept. 27: at South Carolina

Oct. 4: at Georgia

Oct. 18: vs. Texas

Oct. 25: vs. Tennessee

Nov. 1: at Auburn

Nov. 8: vs. Florida

Nov. 15: vs. Tennessee Tech

Nov. 22: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 29: at Louisville

Aug. 30: at Clemson

Sept. 6: vs. Louisiana Tech

Sept. 13: vs. Florida

Sept. 20: vs. Southeastern Louisiana

Sept. 27: at Ole Miss

Oct. 11: vs. South Carolina

Oct. 18: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 25: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 8: at Alabama

Nov. 15: vs. Arkansas

Nov. 22: vs. Western Kentucky

Nov. 29: at Oklahoma

Aug. 30: at Southern Miss

Sept. 6: vs. Arizona State

Sept. 13: vs. Alcorn State

Sept. 20: vs. Northern Illinois

Sept. 27: vs. Tennessee

Oct. 4: at Texas A&M

Oct. 18: at Florida

Oct. 25: vs. Texas

Nov. 1: at Arkansas

Nov. 8: vs. Georgia

Nov. 15: at Missouri

Nov. 29: vs. Ole Miss

Aug. 30: vs. Central Arkansas

Sept. 6: vs. Kansas

Sept. 13: vs. UL-Lafayette

Sept. 20: vs. South Carolina

Sept. 27: vs. UMass

Oct. 11: vs. Alabama

Oct. 18: at Auburn

Oct. 25: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 8: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 15: vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 22: at Oklahoma

Nov. 29: at Arkansas

Aug. 30: vs. Illinois State

Sept. 6: vs. Michigan

Sept. 13: at Temple

Sept. 20: vs. Auburn

Oct. 4: vs. Kent State

Oct. 11: vs. Texas *

Oct. 18: at South Carolina

Oct. 25: vs. Ole Miss

Nov. 1: at Tennessee

Nov. 15: at Alabama

Nov. 22: vs. Missouri

Nov. 29: vs. LSU

*Played at a neutral site

Aug. 30: vs. Georgia State

Sept. 6: at Kentucky

Sept. 13: vs. Arkansas

Sept. 20: vs. Tulane

Sept. 27: vs. LSU

Oct. 11: vs. Washington State

Oct. 18: at Georgia

Oct. 25: at Oklahoma

Nov. 1: vs. South Carolina

Nov. 8: vs. The Citadel

Nov. 15: vs. Florida

Nov. 29: at Mississippi State

Aug. 31: vs. Virginia Tech*

Sept. 6: vs. South Carolina State

Sept. 13: vs. Vanderbilt

Sept. 20: at Missouri

Sept. 27: vs. Kentucky

Oct. 11: at LSU

Oct. 18: vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 25: vs. Alabama

Nov. 1: at Ole Miss

Nov. 15: at Texas A&M

Nov. 22: vs. Coastal Carolina

Nov. 29: vs. Clemson

*Played at a neutral site

Aug. 30: vs. Syracuse*

Sept. 6: vs. East Tennessee State

Sept. 13: vs. Georgia

Sept. 20: vs. UAB

Sept. 27: at Mississippi State

Oct. 11: vs. Arkansas

Oct. 18: at Alabama

Oct. 25: at Kentucky

Nov. 1: vs. Oklahoma

Nov. 15: vs. New Mexico State

Nov. 22: at Florida

Nov. 29: vs. Vanderbilt

*Played at a neutral site

Aug. 30: at Ohio State

Sept. 6: vs. San José State

Sept. 13: vs. UTEP

Sept. 27: vs. Sam Houston

Oct. 4: at Florida

Oct. 11: vs. Oklahoma*

Oct. 18: at Kentucky

Oct. 25: at Mississippi State

Nov. 1: vs. Vanderbilt

Nov. 15: at Georgia

Nov. 22: vs. Arkansas

Nov. 29: vs. Texas A&M

*Played at a neutral site

Aug. 30: vs. UTSA

Sept. 6: vs. Utah State

Sept. 13: at Notre Dame

Sept. 27: vs. Auburn

Oct. 4: vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 11: vs. Florida

Oct. 18: at Arkansas

Oct. 25: at LSU

Nov. 8: at Missouri

Nov. 15: vs. South Carolina

Nov. 22: vs. Samford

Nov. 29: at Texas

Aug. 30: vs. Charleston Southern

Sept. 6: at Virginia Tech

Sept. 13: at South Carolina

Sept. 20: vs. Georgia State

Sept. 27: vs. Utah State

Oct. 4: at Alabama

Oct. 18: vs. LSU

Oct. 25: vs. Missouri

Nov. 1: at Texas

Nov. 8: vs. Auburn

Nov. 22: vs. Kentucky

Nov. 29: at Tennessee