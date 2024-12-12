Open Extended Reactions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Southeastern Conference coaches have picked Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson and South Carolina defensive end Kyle Kennard as the league's offensive and defensive players of the year.

The SEC released the individual awards, voted on by the 16 head coaches, on Wednesday. South Carolina's Shane Beamer was named coach of the year.

Kentucky placekicker Alex Raynor was picked as special teams player of the year. Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers is the coaches' pick as top freshman and Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is newcomer of the year.

Texas' Kelvin Banks Jr. and LSU's Will Campbell shared the Jacobs Blocking Trophy.

The Associated Press released its All-SEC awards and teams on Wednesday. Sampson, Kennard and Beamer all won the same honors.