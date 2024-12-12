        <
          Source: ESPN analyst Dan Mullen agrees to be UNLV head coach

          ESPN
          Dec 12, 2024

          ESPN college football analyst Dan Mullen, the former head coach at Florida and Mississippi State, has agreed in principle to a five-year deal to be UNLV's next head coach, a source told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Thursday.

          The deal isn't signed, but it is expected to be finalized in the near future, a source told ESPN.

          Mullen last coached with the Gators in 2021, when he was fired after four seasons with a 34-15 record, an appearance in the SEC championship game and three New Year's Six bowl games. Prior to that, he coached nine seasons at Mississippi State, and he has a career record of 103-61 over 13 seasons.

          Mullen joined ESPN as a college football analyst in 2022.

          He replaces Barry Odom, who left UNLV to take the head coaching job at Purdue on Dec. 8.

          Odom went 19-8 in two seasons and led the Rebels to back-to-back Mountain West championship game appearances.

          UNLV (10-3) will face Cal (6-6) in the Art of Sport LA Bowl on Wednesday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN).

          Football Scoop first reported Mullen's candidacy with UNLV.