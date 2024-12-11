Open Extended Reactions

The Big Ten announced its 2025 college football schedule for each of its 18 members Wednesday afternoon.

Oregon, the reigning Big Ten champions, got lucky and won't have to play conference foe Ohio State next season, but the Ducks will have to travel to Beaver Stadium to take on Penn State in what will be a rematch of this year's Big Ten conference title game.

The Indiana Hoosiers, who finished second in the league this past season, have a tough road slate ahead in 2025. Next season, the Hoosiers will have to travel to Oregon and Penn State where they'll be tested.

Here are the team-by-team schedules for 2025:

Aug. 30: vs. Western Illinois

Sept. 6: at Duke

Sept. 13: vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 20: at Indiana

Sept. 27: vs. USC

Oct. 4: at Purdue

Oct. 11: vs. Ohio State

Oct. 25: at Washington

Nov. 1: vs. Rutgers

Nov. 15: vs. Maryland

Nov. 22: at Wisconsin

Nov. 29: vs. Northwestern

Aug. 30: vs. Old Dominion

Sept. 6: vs. Kennesaw State

Sept. 13: vs. Indiana State

Sept. 20: vs. Illinois

Sept. 27: at Iowa

Oct. 11: at Oregon

Oct. 18: vs. Michigan State

Oct. 25: vs. UCLA

Nov. 1: at Maryland

Nov. 8: at Penn State

Nov. 15: vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 29: at Purdue

Aug. 30: vs. Albany

Sept. 6: at Iowa State

Sept. 13: vs. UMass

Sept. 20: at Rutgers

Sept. 27: vs. Indiana

Oct. 11: at Wisconsin

Oct. 18: vs. Penn State

Oct. 25: vs. Minnesota

Nov. 8: vs. Oregon

Nov. 15: at USC

Nov. 22: vs. Michigan State

Nov. 28: at Nebraska

Aug. 30: vs. Florida Atlantic

Sept. 6: vs. Northern Illinois

Sept. 13: vs. Towson

Sept. 20: at Wisconsin

Oct. 4: vs. Washington

Oct. 11: vs. Nebraska

Oct. 18: at UCLA

Nov. 1: vs. Indiana

Nov. 8: at Rutgers

Nov. 15: at Illinois

Nov. 22: vs. Michigan

Nov. 29: at Michigan State

Aug. 30: vs. New Mexico

Sept. 6: at Oklahoma

Sept. 13: vs. Central Michigan

Sept. 20: at Nebraska

Oct. 4: vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 11: at USC

Oct. 18: vs. Washington

Oct. 25: at Michigan State

Nov. 1: vs. Purdue

Nov. 15: at Northwestern*

Nov. 22: at Maryland

Nov. 29: vs. Ohio State

*at Wrigley Field in Chicago

Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 6: vs. Boston College

Sept. 13: vs. Youngstown State

Sept. 20: at USC

Oct. 4: at Nebraska

Oct. 11: vs. UCLA

Oct. 18: at Indiana

Oct. 25: vs. Michigan

Nov. 1: at Minnesota

Nov. 15: vs. Penn State

Nov. 22: at Iowa

Nov. 29: vs. Maryland

Aug. 28: vs. Buffalo

Sept. 6: vs. Northwestern State

Sept. 13: at Cal

Sept. 27: vs. Rutgers

Oct. 4: at Ohio State

Oct. 18: vs. Nebraska

Oct. 25: at Iowa

Nov. 1: vs. Michigan State

Nov. 15: at Oregon

Nov. 22: at Northwestern*

Nov. 29: vs. Wisconsin

*at Wrigley Field in Chicago

Aug. 30: vs. Cincinnati*

Sept. 6: vs. Akron

Sept. 13: vs. Houston Christian

Sept. 20: vs. Michigan

Oct. 4: vs. Michigan State

Oct. 11: at Maryland

Oct. 18: at Minnesota

Oct. 25: vs. Northwestern

Nov. 1: vs. USC

Nov. 8: at UCLA

Nov. 22: at Penn State

Nov. 28: vs. Iowa

*at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

Aug. 30: at Tulane

Sept. 6: vs. Western Illinois

Sept. 13: vs. Oregon

Sept. 27: vs. UCLA

Oct. 4: vs. ULM

Oct. 11: at Penn State

Oct. 18: vs. Purdue

Oct. 25: at Nebraska

Nov. 8: at USC

Nov. 15: vs. Michigan*

Nov. 22: vs. Minnesota*

Nov. 29: at Illinois

*at Wrigley Field in Chicago

Aug 30: vs. Texas

Sept. 6: vs. Grambling State

Sept. 13: vs. Ohio

Sept. 27: at Washington

Oct. 4: vs. Minnesota

Oct. 11: at Illinois

Oct. 18: at Wisconsin

Nov. 1: vs. Penn State

Nov. 8: at Purdue

Nov. 15: vs. UCLA

Nov. 22: vs. Rutgers

Nov. 29: at Michigan

Aug. 30: vs. Montana State

Sept. 6: vs. Oklahoma State

Sept. 13: at Northwestern

Sept. 20: vs. Oregon State

Sept. 27: at Penn State

Oct. 11: vs. Indiana

Oct. 18: at Rutgers

Oct. 25: vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 8: at Iowa

Nov. 15: vs. Minnesota

Nov. 22: vs. USC

Nov. 29: at Washington

Aug. 30: vs. Nevada

Sept. 6: vs. FIU

Sept. 13: vs. Villanova

Sept. 27: vs. Oregon

Oct. 4: at UCLA

Oct. 11: vs. Northwestern

Oct. 18: at Iowa

Nov. 1: at Ohio State

Nov. 8: vs. Indiana

Nov. 15: at Michigan State

Nov. 22: vs. Nebraska

Nov. 29: at Rutgers

Aug. 30: vs. Ball State

Sept. 6: vs. Southern Illinois

Sept. 13: vs. USC

Sept. 20: at Notre Dame

Oct. 4: vs. Illinois

Oct. 11: at Minnesota

Oct. 18: at Northwestern

Oct. 25: vs. Rutgers

Nov. 1: at Michigan

Nov. 8: vs. Ohio State

Nov. 15: at Washington

Nov. 29: vs. Indiana

Aug. 30: vs. Ohio

Sept. 6: vs. Miami (OH)

Sept. 13: vs. Norfolk State

Sept. 20: vs. Iowa

Sept. 27: at Minnesota

Oct. 11: at Washington

Oct. 18: vs. Oregon

Oct. 25: at Purdue

Nov. 1: at Illinois

Nov. 8: vs. Maryland

Nov. 22: at Ohio State

Nov. 29: vs. Penn State

Aug. 30: vs. Utah

Sept. 6: at UNLV

Sept. 13: vs. New Mexico

Sept. 27: at Northwestern

Oct. 4: vs. Penn State

Oct. 11: at Michigan State

Oct. 18: vs. Maryland

Oct. 25: at Indiana

Nov. 8: vs. Nebraska

Nov. 15: at Ohio State

Nov. 22: vs. Washington

Nov. 29: at USC

Aug. 30: vs. Missouri State

Sept. 6: vs. Georgia Southern

Sept. 13: at Purdue

Sept. 20: vs. Michigan State

Sept. 27: at Illinois

Oct. 11: vs. Michigan

Oct. 18: at Notre Dame

Nov. 1: at Nebraska

Nov. 8: vs. Northwestern

Nov. 15: vs. Iowa

Nov. 22: at Oregon

Nov. 29: vs. UCLA

Aug. 30: vs. Colorado State

Sept. 6: vs. UC Davis

Sept. 20: at Washington State

Sept. 27: vs. Ohio State

Oct. 4: at Maryland

Oct. 11: vs. Rutgers

Oct. 18: at Michigan

Oct. 25: vs. Illinois

Nov. 8: at Wisconsin

Nov. 15: vs. Purdue

Nov. 22: at UCLA

Nov. 29: vs. Oregon

Aug. 30: vs. Miami (OH)

Sept. 6: vs. Middle Tennessee

Sept. 13: at Alabama

Sept. 20: vs. Maryland

Oct. 4: at Michigan

Oct. 11: vs. Iowa

Oct. 18: vs. Ohio State

Oct. 25: at Oregon

Nov. 8: vs. Washington

Nov. 15: at Indiana

Nov. 22: vs. Illinois

Nov. 29: vs. Minnesota