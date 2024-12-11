The Big Ten announced its 2025 college football schedule for each of its 18 members Wednesday afternoon.
Oregon, the reigning Big Ten champions, got lucky and won't have to play conference foe Ohio State next season, but the Ducks will have to travel to Beaver Stadium to take on Penn State in what will be a rematch of this year's Big Ten conference title game.
The Indiana Hoosiers, who finished second in the league this past season, have a tough road slate ahead in 2025. Next season, the Hoosiers will have to travel to Oregon and Penn State where they'll be tested.
Here are the team-by-team schedules for 2025:
Illinois Fighting Illini
Aug. 30: vs. Western Illinois
Sept. 6: at Duke
Sept. 13: vs. Western Michigan
Sept. 20: at Indiana
Sept. 27: vs. USC
Oct. 4: at Purdue
Oct. 11: vs. Ohio State
Oct. 25: at Washington
Nov. 1: vs. Rutgers
Nov. 15: vs. Maryland
Nov. 22: at Wisconsin
Nov. 29: vs. Northwestern
Indiana Hoosiers
Aug. 30: vs. Old Dominion
Sept. 6: vs. Kennesaw State
Sept. 13: vs. Indiana State
Sept. 20: vs. Illinois
Sept. 27: at Iowa
Oct. 11: at Oregon
Oct. 18: vs. Michigan State
Oct. 25: vs. UCLA
Nov. 1: at Maryland
Nov. 8: at Penn State
Nov. 15: vs. Wisconsin
Nov. 29: at Purdue
Iowa Hawkeyes
Aug. 30: vs. Albany
Sept. 6: at Iowa State
Sept. 13: vs. UMass
Sept. 20: at Rutgers
Sept. 27: vs. Indiana
Oct. 11: at Wisconsin
Oct. 18: vs. Penn State
Oct. 25: vs. Minnesota
Nov. 8: vs. Oregon
Nov. 15: at USC
Nov. 22: vs. Michigan State
Nov. 28: at Nebraska
Maryland Terrapins
Aug. 30: vs. Florida Atlantic
Sept. 6: vs. Northern Illinois
Sept. 13: vs. Towson
Sept. 20: at Wisconsin
Oct. 4: vs. Washington
Oct. 11: vs. Nebraska
Oct. 18: at UCLA
Nov. 1: vs. Indiana
Nov. 8: at Rutgers
Nov. 15: at Illinois
Nov. 22: vs. Michigan
Nov. 29: at Michigan State
Michigan Wolverines
Aug. 30: vs. New Mexico
Sept. 6: at Oklahoma
Sept. 13: vs. Central Michigan
Sept. 20: at Nebraska
Oct. 4: vs. Wisconsin
Oct. 11: at USC
Oct. 18: vs. Washington
Oct. 25: at Michigan State
Nov. 1: vs. Purdue
Nov. 15: at Northwestern*
Nov. 22: at Maryland
Nov. 29: vs. Ohio State
*at Wrigley Field in Chicago
Michigan State Spartans
Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan
Sept. 6: vs. Boston College
Sept. 13: vs. Youngstown State
Sept. 20: at USC
Oct. 4: at Nebraska
Oct. 11: vs. UCLA
Oct. 18: at Indiana
Oct. 25: vs. Michigan
Nov. 1: at Minnesota
Nov. 15: vs. Penn State
Nov. 22: at Iowa
Nov. 29: vs. Maryland
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Aug. 28: vs. Buffalo
Sept. 6: vs. Northwestern State
Sept. 13: at Cal
Sept. 27: vs. Rutgers
Oct. 4: at Ohio State
Oct. 18: vs. Nebraska
Oct. 25: at Iowa
Nov. 1: vs. Michigan State
Nov. 15: at Oregon
Nov. 22: at Northwestern*
Nov. 29: vs. Wisconsin
*at Wrigley Field in Chicago
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Aug. 30: vs. Cincinnati*
Sept. 6: vs. Akron
Sept. 13: vs. Houston Christian
Sept. 20: vs. Michigan
Oct. 4: vs. Michigan State
Oct. 11: at Maryland
Oct. 18: at Minnesota
Oct. 25: vs. Northwestern
Nov. 1: vs. USC
Nov. 8: at UCLA
Nov. 22: at Penn State
Nov. 28: vs. Iowa
*at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis
Northwestern Wildcats
Aug. 30: at Tulane
Sept. 6: vs. Western Illinois
Sept. 13: vs. Oregon
Sept. 27: vs. UCLA
Oct. 4: vs. ULM
Oct. 11: at Penn State
Oct. 18: vs. Purdue
Oct. 25: at Nebraska
Nov. 8: at USC
Nov. 15: vs. Michigan*
Nov. 22: vs. Minnesota*
Nov. 29: at Illinois
*at Wrigley Field in Chicago
Ohio State Buckeyes
Aug 30: vs. Texas
Sept. 6: vs. Grambling State
Sept. 13: vs. Ohio
Sept. 27: at Washington
Oct. 4: vs. Minnesota
Oct. 11: at Illinois
Oct. 18: at Wisconsin
Nov. 1: vs. Penn State
Nov. 8: at Purdue
Nov. 15: vs. UCLA
Nov. 22: vs. Rutgers
Nov. 29: at Michigan
Oregon Ducks
Aug. 30: vs. Montana State
Sept. 6: vs. Oklahoma State
Sept. 13: at Northwestern
Sept. 20: vs. Oregon State
Sept. 27: at Penn State
Oct. 11: vs. Indiana
Oct. 18: at Rutgers
Oct. 25: vs. Wisconsin
Nov. 8: at Iowa
Nov. 15: vs. Minnesota
Nov. 22: vs. USC
Nov. 29: at Washington
Penn State Nittany Lions
Aug. 30: vs. Nevada
Sept. 6: vs. FIU
Sept. 13: vs. Villanova
Sept. 27: vs. Oregon
Oct. 4: at UCLA
Oct. 11: vs. Northwestern
Oct. 18: at Iowa
Nov. 1: at Ohio State
Nov. 8: vs. Indiana
Nov. 15: at Michigan State
Nov. 22: vs. Nebraska
Purdue Boilermakers
Aug. 30: vs. Ball State
Sept. 6: vs. Southern Illinois
Sept. 13: vs. USC
Sept. 20: at Notre Dame
Oct. 4: vs. Illinois
Oct. 11: at Minnesota
Oct. 18: at Northwestern
Oct. 25: vs. Rutgers
Nov. 1: at Michigan
Nov. 8: vs. Ohio State
Nov. 15: at Washington
Nov. 29: vs. Indiana
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Aug. 30: vs. Ohio
Sept. 6: vs. Miami (OH)
Sept. 13: vs. Norfolk State
Sept. 20: vs. Iowa
Sept. 27: at Minnesota
Oct. 11: at Washington
Oct. 18: vs. Oregon
Oct. 25: at Purdue
Nov. 1: at Illinois
Nov. 8: vs. Maryland
Nov. 22: at Ohio State
Nov. 29: vs. Penn State
UCLA Bruins
Aug. 30: vs. Utah
Sept. 6: at UNLV
Sept. 13: vs. New Mexico
Sept. 27: at Northwestern
Oct. 4: vs. Penn State
Oct. 11: at Michigan State
Oct. 18: vs. Maryland
Oct. 25: at Indiana
Nov. 8: vs. Nebraska
Nov. 15: at Ohio State
Nov. 22: vs. Washington
Nov. 29: at USC
USC Trojans
Aug. 30: vs. Missouri State
Sept. 6: vs. Georgia Southern
Sept. 13: at Purdue
Sept. 20: vs. Michigan State
Sept. 27: at Illinois
Oct. 11: vs. Michigan
Oct. 18: at Notre Dame
Nov. 1: at Nebraska
Nov. 8: vs. Northwestern
Nov. 15: vs. Iowa
Nov. 22: at Oregon
Nov. 29: vs. UCLA
Washington Huskies
Aug. 30: vs. Colorado State
Sept. 6: vs. UC Davis
Sept. 20: at Washington State
Sept. 27: vs. Ohio State
Oct. 4: at Maryland
Oct. 11: vs. Rutgers
Oct. 18: at Michigan
Oct. 25: vs. Illinois
Nov. 8: at Wisconsin
Nov. 15: vs. Purdue
Nov. 22: at UCLA
Nov. 29: vs. Oregon
Wisconsin Badgers
Aug. 30: vs. Miami (OH)
Sept. 6: vs. Middle Tennessee
Sept. 13: at Alabama
Sept. 20: vs. Maryland
Oct. 4: at Michigan
Oct. 11: vs. Iowa
Oct. 18: vs. Ohio State
Oct. 25: at Oregon
Nov. 8: vs. Washington
Nov. 15: at Indiana
Nov. 22: vs. Illinois
Nov. 29: vs. Minnesota