          Big Ten schedule release for 2025 college football season

          Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel, left, and tight end Terrance Ferguson celebrate winning the Big Ten championship earlier this month. Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire
          • ESPN staffDec 11, 2024, 09:33 PM

          The Big Ten announced its 2025 college football schedule for each of its 18 members Wednesday afternoon.

          Oregon, the reigning Big Ten champions, got lucky and won't have to play conference foe Ohio State next season, but the Ducks will have to travel to Beaver Stadium to take on Penn State in what will be a rematch of this year's Big Ten conference title game.

          The Indiana Hoosiers, who finished second in the league this past season, have a tough road slate ahead in 2025. Next season, the Hoosiers will have to travel to Oregon and Penn State where they'll be tested.

          Here are the team-by-team schedules for 2025:

          Illinois Fighting Illini

          Aug. 30: vs. Western Illinois

          Sept. 6: at Duke

          Sept. 13: vs. Western Michigan

          Sept. 20: at Indiana

          Sept. 27: vs. USC

          Oct. 4: at Purdue

          Oct. 11: vs. Ohio State

          Oct. 25: at Washington

          Nov. 1: vs. Rutgers

          Nov. 15: vs. Maryland

          Nov. 22: at Wisconsin

          Nov. 29: vs. Northwestern

          Indiana Hoosiers

          Aug. 30: vs. Old Dominion

          Sept. 6: vs. Kennesaw State

          Sept. 13: vs. Indiana State

          Sept. 20: vs. Illinois

          Sept. 27: at Iowa

          Oct. 11: at Oregon

          Oct. 18: vs. Michigan State

          Oct. 25: vs. UCLA

          Nov. 1: at Maryland

          Nov. 8: at Penn State

          Nov. 15: vs. Wisconsin

          Nov. 29: at Purdue

          Iowa Hawkeyes

          Aug. 30: vs. Albany

          Sept. 6: at Iowa State

          Sept. 13: vs. UMass

          Sept. 20: at Rutgers

          Sept. 27: vs. Indiana

          Oct. 11: at Wisconsin

          Oct. 18: vs. Penn State

          Oct. 25: vs. Minnesota

          Nov. 8: vs. Oregon

          Nov. 15: at USC

          Nov. 22: vs. Michigan State

          Nov. 28: at Nebraska

          Maryland Terrapins

          Aug. 30: vs. Florida Atlantic

          Sept. 6: vs. Northern Illinois

          Sept. 13: vs. Towson

          Sept. 20: at Wisconsin

          Oct. 4: vs. Washington

          Oct. 11: vs. Nebraska

          Oct. 18: at UCLA

          Nov. 1: vs. Indiana

          Nov. 8: at Rutgers

          Nov. 15: at Illinois

          Nov. 22: vs. Michigan

          Nov. 29: at Michigan State

          Michigan Wolverines

          Aug. 30: vs. New Mexico

          Sept. 6: at Oklahoma

          Sept. 13: vs. Central Michigan

          Sept. 20: at Nebraska

          Oct. 4: vs. Wisconsin

          Oct. 11: at USC

          Oct. 18: vs. Washington

          Oct. 25: at Michigan State

          Nov. 1: vs. Purdue

          Nov. 15: at Northwestern*

          Nov. 22: at Maryland

          Nov. 29: vs. Ohio State

          *at Wrigley Field in Chicago

          Michigan State Spartans

          Aug. 30: vs. Western Michigan

          Sept. 6: vs. Boston College

          Sept. 13: vs. Youngstown State

          Sept. 20: at USC

          Oct. 4: at Nebraska

          Oct. 11: vs. UCLA

          Oct. 18: at Indiana

          Oct. 25: vs. Michigan

          Nov. 1: at Minnesota

          Nov. 15: vs. Penn State

          Nov. 22: at Iowa

          Nov. 29: vs. Maryland

          Minnesota Golden Gophers

          Aug. 28: vs. Buffalo

          Sept. 6: vs. Northwestern State

          Sept. 13: at Cal

          Sept. 27: vs. Rutgers

          Oct. 4: at Ohio State

          Oct. 18: vs. Nebraska

          Oct. 25: at Iowa

          Nov. 1: vs. Michigan State

          Nov. 15: at Oregon

          Nov. 22: at Northwestern*

          Nov. 29: vs. Wisconsin

          *at Wrigley Field in Chicago

          Nebraska Cornhuskers

          Aug. 30: vs. Cincinnati*

          Sept. 6: vs. Akron

          Sept. 13: vs. Houston Christian

          Sept. 20: vs. Michigan

          Oct. 4: vs. Michigan State

          Oct. 11: at Maryland

          Oct. 18: at Minnesota

          Oct. 25: vs. Northwestern

          Nov. 1: vs. USC

          Nov. 8: at UCLA

          Nov. 22: at Penn State

          Nov. 28: vs. Iowa

          *at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis

          Northwestern Wildcats

          Aug. 30: at Tulane

          Sept. 6: vs. Western Illinois

          Sept. 13: vs. Oregon

          Sept. 27: vs. UCLA

          Oct. 4: vs. ULM

          Oct. 11: at Penn State

          Oct. 18: vs. Purdue

          Oct. 25: at Nebraska

          Nov. 8: at USC

          Nov. 15: vs. Michigan*

          Nov. 22: vs. Minnesota*

          Nov. 29: at Illinois

          *at Wrigley Field in Chicago

          Ohio State Buckeyes

          Aug 30: vs. Texas

          Sept. 6: vs. Grambling State

          Sept. 13: vs. Ohio

          Sept. 27: at Washington

          Oct. 4: vs. Minnesota

          Oct. 11: at Illinois

          Oct. 18: at Wisconsin

          Nov. 1: vs. Penn State

          Nov. 8: at Purdue

          Nov. 15: vs. UCLA

          Nov. 22: vs. Rutgers

          Nov. 29: at Michigan

          Oregon Ducks

          Aug. 30: vs. Montana State

          Sept. 6: vs. Oklahoma State

          Sept. 13: at Northwestern

          Sept. 20: vs. Oregon State

          Sept. 27: at Penn State

          Oct. 11: vs. Indiana

          Oct. 18: at Rutgers

          Oct. 25: vs. Wisconsin

          Nov. 8: at Iowa

          Nov. 15: vs. Minnesota

          Nov. 22: vs. USC

          Nov. 29: at Washington

          Penn State Nittany Lions

          Aug. 30: vs. Nevada

          Sept. 6: vs. FIU

          Sept. 13: vs. Villanova

          Sept. 27: vs. Oregon

          Oct. 4: at UCLA

          Oct. 11: vs. Northwestern

          Oct. 18: at Iowa

          Nov. 1: at Ohio State

          Nov. 8: vs. Indiana

          Nov. 15: at Michigan State

          Nov. 22: vs. Nebraska

          Nov. 29: at Rutgers

          Purdue Boilermakers

          Aug. 30: vs. Ball State

          Sept. 6: vs. Southern Illinois

          Sept. 13: vs. USC

          Sept. 20: at Notre Dame

          Oct. 4: vs. Illinois

          Oct. 11: at Minnesota

          Oct. 18: at Northwestern

          Oct. 25: vs. Rutgers

          Nov. 1: at Michigan

          Nov. 8: vs. Ohio State

          Nov. 15: at Washington

          Nov. 29: vs. Indiana

          Rutgers Scarlet Knights

          Aug. 30: vs. Ohio

          Sept. 6: vs. Miami (OH)

          Sept. 13: vs. Norfolk State

          Sept. 20: vs. Iowa

          Sept. 27: at Minnesota

          Oct. 11: at Washington

          Oct. 18: vs. Oregon

          Oct. 25: at Purdue

          Nov. 1: at Illinois

          Nov. 8: vs. Maryland

          Nov. 22: at Ohio State

          Nov. 29: vs. Penn State

          UCLA Bruins

          Aug. 30: vs. Utah

          Sept. 6: at UNLV

          Sept. 13: vs. New Mexico

          Sept. 27: at Northwestern

          Oct. 4: vs. Penn State

          Oct. 11: at Michigan State

          Oct. 18: vs. Maryland

          Oct. 25: at Indiana

          Nov. 8: vs. Nebraska

          Nov. 15: at Ohio State

          Nov. 22: vs. Washington

          Nov. 29: at USC

          USC Trojans

          Aug. 30: vs. Missouri State

          Sept. 6: vs. Georgia Southern

          Sept. 13: at Purdue

          Sept. 20: vs. Michigan State

          Sept. 27: at Illinois

          Oct. 11: vs. Michigan

          Oct. 18: at Notre Dame

          Nov. 1: at Nebraska

          Nov. 8: vs. Northwestern

          Nov. 15: vs. Iowa

          Nov. 22: at Oregon

          Nov. 29: vs. UCLA

          Washington Huskies

          Aug. 30: vs. Colorado State

          Sept. 6: vs. UC Davis

          Sept. 20: at Washington State

          Sept. 27: vs. Ohio State

          Oct. 4: at Maryland

          Oct. 11: vs. Rutgers

          Oct. 18: at Michigan

          Oct. 25: vs. Illinois

          Nov. 8: at Wisconsin

          Nov. 15: vs. Purdue

          Nov. 22: at UCLA

          Nov. 29: vs. Oregon

          Wisconsin Badgers

          Aug. 30: vs. Miami (OH)

          Sept. 6: vs. Middle Tennessee

          Sept. 13: at Alabama

          Sept. 20: vs. Maryland

          Oct. 4: at Michigan

          Oct. 11: vs. Iowa

          Oct. 18: vs. Ohio State

          Oct. 25: at Oregon

          Nov. 8: vs. Washington

          Nov. 15: at Indiana

          Nov. 22: vs. Illinois

          Nov. 29: vs. Minnesota