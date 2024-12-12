Open Extended Reactions

Oklahoma State is set to hire Doug Meacham, a former Cowboys player and assistant with previous Big 12 coordinator experience, as its new offensive coordinator, sources told ESPN.

Meacham, 59, has been coaching TCU's inside receivers for the past three years and helped the team to the national title game in 2022. He twice held a coordinator role at TCU under coach Gary Patterson and held coordinator stints at both Kansas (2017 to 2018) and Houston (2013).

A standout offensive lineman at Oklahoma State from 1985 to 1987, Meacham served as the team's tight ends and inside receivers coach under coach Mike Gundy from 2005 to 2012. He replaces Kasey Dunn, who was fired earlier this month after five seasons as offensive coordinator and 14 on the staff.

Oklahoma State went 3-9 and 0-9 in Big 12 play this season, and finished 83rd in total offense. Gundy last week agreed to a restructured contract with the school, which includes a salary reduction for the coach and a reduced buyout.

Football Scoop first reported Oklahoma State's expected hire of Meacham.