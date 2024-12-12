Open Extended Reactions

Nebraska has landed a commitment from Missouri transfer defensive end Williams Nwaneri, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The five-star true freshman is the No. 5 player in ESPN's transfer rankings and will have four seasons of eligibility remaining when he joins the Huskers.

Nwaneri's commitment is a significant recruiting victory for Matt Rhule and his program as they look to continue building on a 6-6 season in Rhule's second year and Nebraska's first bowl game appearance since 2016.

The 6-foot-7, 255-pound pass rusher from Lee's Summit North High School in Missouri was the No. 21 overall player in the ESPN 300 for 2024 and chose the in-state Tigers over Oklahoma and Georgia during his high school recruitment.

Nwaneri played sparingly and redshirted during his true freshman season at Missouri, playing 38 snaps over four games with two tackles and a sack in a win over UMass. He officially entered the transfer portal Thursday morning.

Rhule hired Nwaneri's former high school coach, Jamar Mozee, as a senior analyst this summer. Mozee's son, ESPN 300 wide receiver recruit Isaiah Mozee, also signed with the Huskers earlier this month after flipping his commitment from Oregon.

Nebraska finished with a top-20 scoring defense in Rhule's second season but recently lost defensive coordinator Tony White to Florida State. Rhule has since promoted secondary coach John Buter to DC and hired his former longtime coordinator Phil Snow as the Huskers' new associate head coach.

The Huskers will face Boston College in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 28 with an opportunity to snap a seven-year streak of losing seasons.

Nwaneri's decision was first reported by On3.