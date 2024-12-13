Open Extended Reactions

Virginia Tech has fired defensive coordinator Chris Marve as part of staff changes following the regular season.

Marve, in his third season with the program, is out alongside offensive line coach Ron Crook and Dwight Galt IV, the team's senior director of strength and conditioning. Virginia Tech entered the season hovering around the AP Top 25 but went 6-6, dropping three of its final four regular-season games.

"They are great men who, alongside their families, have poured into our university and our student-athletes," coach Brent Pry said in a statement announcing the changes. "However, our on-field results have not met our standards. As head coach, it is my responsibility to make the necessary changes to restore this program to its rightful place among college football's best and deliver the success Hokie Nation deserves."

Virginia Tech was 58th nationally in total defense this season, falling from 20th in 2023. Marve joined Pry's staff after coaching linebackers at Florida State and Vanderbilt.

Crook was in his second year as the Hokies' offensive line coach after previous stops at Cincinnati, West Virginia and elsewhere. Virginia Tech tied for 91st nationally in most sacks allowed. Like Marve, Galt was on Pry's original Virginia Tech staff.

Virginia Tech did not name an interim defensive coordinator for its Jan. 3 game against Minnesota in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.