COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. announced Thursday night he has decided to enter the transfer portal, meaning the Terrapins are likely to have a new starter at the position for a second straight season.

Edwards said on social media he is excited for the opportunities ahead. He threw for 2,881 yards in 11 games this season, his first as Maryland's No. 1 quarterback after Taulia Tagovailoa held down the position for four years. The Terrapins went 4-8 this season.

Maryland has signed four-star quarterback Malik Washington, one of the highest-ranked recruits in the country at the position, as part of next year's class.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.