Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton will miss the AutoZone Liberty Bowl against Arkansas after undergoing shoulder surgery, the school announced Saturday.

Morton ranks 10th nationally with 3,335 passing yards, with 27 touchdowns to eight interceptions. The Red Raiders are fifth in the country in scoring offense at 38.6 points per game.

"After hearing from several leading NFL medical experts, my family and I felt it was best to get this procedure done now so that I can fully rehab this spring and be ready for the start of summer workouts," Morton said.

Will Hammond will start for Texas Tech on Dec. 27. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound true freshman was the leading passer in Texas as a senior at Hutto High School, throwing for 3,901 yards and 35 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 1,077 yards and 19 scores. He was a four-star prospect according to ESPN and the No. 14 pocket passer in last year's rankings.