Open Extended Reactions

LSU has landed one of the top playmakers in the transfer portal, signing Kentucky transfer Barion Brown on Saturday.

A 6-foot-1, 182-pound junior, Brown has produced more than 3,200 all-purpose yards and scored 18 touchdowns over three seasons at Kentucky and earned All-America honors as a kick returner in 2023.

Brown will join the Tigers for his final season of eligibility, giving LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a speedy receiver with proven SEC production.

The former ESPN 300 recruit started right away for the Wildcats in 2022 and earned Freshman All-America recognition for his immediate impact as a receiver and returner. Brown caught 122 passes for 1,528 yards and 11 touchdowns over his three seasons in the program.

Brown broke an SEC career record and leads all active FBS players with five career kickoff returns for touchdowns. His 1,550 career return yards also lead all FBS players since 2022.

Nussmeier has announced he is returning for 2025, but the Tigers must replace many of his top targets. Leading receiver Kyren Lacy and tight end Mason Taylor will enter the NFL draft and receiver CJ Daniels has entered the transfer portal ahead of his final season of eligibility. Aaron Anderson, LSU's second-leading receiver with 784 yards and six total touchdowns, plans to return next season.

The Tigers went 8-4 in coach Brian Kelly's third season and will close out their season against Baylor in the Kinder's Texas Bowl on Dec. 31.

Brown is LSU's third transfer signing of the offseason, joining former Oklahoma tight end Bauer Sharp and former Florida cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson.