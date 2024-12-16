Open Extended Reactions

Former North Texas quarterback Chandler Morris has committed to Virginia, sources told ESPN.

Morris brings an instant jolt to a UVA offense that finished No. 105 in scoring. In 2024 at UNT, Morris led an offense that ranked No. 3 in total offense and No. 23 in scoring offense.

Morris finished No. 4 nationally with 31 touchdown passes behind only Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward and Cade Klubnik. He also finished No. 5 nationally with 314.5 pass yards per game.

Morris has one year of eligibility remaining. He'll complete his college career at his fourth college, as he started at Oklahoma in 2020 before transferring to TCU from 2021 to 2023 and then to UNT for this past season.

Morris' list of suitors during his transfer period included Oklahoma State, UCF and Memphis. For Virginia to emerge as the winner speaks to the program's increased football ambitions, as the Cavaliers were among the lowest in the ACC in that category in 2023.

Morris will turn 24 this month and brings plenty of experience. He has 21 career starts from his time at TCU and UNT. At TCU, he was 5-4 in nine career starts, including starting the season as the starter in 2022. He suffered a knee injury in a season-opening victory against Colorado in 2022 and was slated to be out at least a month. He was replaced by Max Duggan, who led TCU to the national title game.

In 2023 at TCU, he threw for 1,532 yards and 12 touchdowns. He had another knee injury -- this one in October -- that also set him back. He transferred to North Texas after the season.

There's a family tie to UVA. Morris' father, Chad, is a former assistant coach at Clemson and worked with Elliott for four seasons there. Chad Morris has been the head coach at both SMU and Arkansas and is the wide receivers coach/pass game coordinator at Texas State.