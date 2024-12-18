Open Extended Reactions

Purdue is set to hire USC offensive coordinator Josh Henson for the same role, sources told ESPN, as coach Barry Odom's new staff takes shape with the Boilermakers.

Henson, who spent the past three seasons with coach Lincoln Riley at USC and also coached the Trojans' offensive line, will also work with the tight ends at Purdue. He served as Missouri's offensive coordinator from 2009 to 2015, when Odom was the team's defensive coordinator. Henson, a former Oklahoma State offensive lineman, also has coached at his alma mater and at LSU and Texas A&M.

The Boilers also are targeting Mike Scherer as their defensive coordinator, sources said. Scherer served in the same role for Odom at UNLV, which finishes its season tonight against Cal in the Art of Sport LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. A former linebacker under Odom at Missouri, Scherer has spent his entire career with Odom, starting at Missouri followed by stops at Arkansas and UNLV.

Purdue announced Tuesday that Odom is retaining running backs coach Lamar Conard, who played for the Boilers in the 1990s.

