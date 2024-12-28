Open Extended Reactions

Former Auburn quarterback Walker White has committed to Baylor, he announced Saturday on Instagram.

White was the No. 3 dual-threat quarterback in the 2023 ESPN 300 behind Florida's DJ Lagway and Ohio State's Julian Sayin and the No. 161 prospect overall.

Baylor finished 101st in scoring offense last season at 23.1 points per game, prompting coach Dave Aranda to hire offensive coordinator Jake Spavital in hopes of becoming more explosive.

This season, the Bears are riding a six-game winning streak and averaging 34.7 points per game, as junior quarterback Sawyer Robertson threw for 2,626 yards and 26 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

"I can't wait to meet my new teammates and get to work in Coach Spavital's offense," White told ESPN's Pete Thamel. "I'm also excited that there's a clear plan for quarterback development."

After going 3-9 last year, Baylor is 8-4 headed into the Kinder's Texas Bowl against LSU on Dec. 31 (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).