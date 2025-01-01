Texas' Andrew Mukuba comes up with a big interception in the second overtime to seal the victory in the Peach Bowl. (1:08)

Open Extended Reactions

The second game of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff quarterfinals produced the format's first instant classic.

The Texas Longhorns built a 17-3 halftime lead on the Arizona State Sun Devils, but a furious fourth quarter comeback by Arizona State brought the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl down to the wire.

With the score tied at 24, Texas kicker Bert Auburn had a pair of late chances to put the Longhorns ahead. The first attempt, with 1:39 remaining in regulation, sailed wide. The second hit the left upright as time expired.

The ensuing overtime period didn't disappoint, either. Arizona State started on offense, converting on fourth-and-1 as well as third-and-14 to set up a touchdown on its opening possession. Texas, facing fourth-and-13 on its first possession, dialed up a 28-yard touchdown of its own.

With the roles reversed in the second overtime, the Longhorns came out on top. After scoring on the first play of the period, Texas defensive back Andrew Mukuba clinched the 39-31 win with a game-ending interception.

Sports social media was abuzz with commentary on the thrilling ending in Atlanta. Here are some of the best reactions from Texas' win over Arizona State.

The Playoff is paying off!#CFBPlayoffs — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 1, 2025

this game lit 🔥 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 1, 2025

Wow! Texas's 39-31 win over ASU in double OT 39-31 was one of the best College Football Playoff games that I've ever seen!



ASU should be proud of how well they played and how hard they fought because they were part of an NCAA Football classic. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 1, 2025

This Horns Game Has Raised My Blood Pressure Sumn Crazy!!! — Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) January 1, 2025

what a finish. see you in the Cotton semis Longhorns. Own it. Take it. #hookem — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) January 1, 2025

Very happy for the Texas kicker 😂 because lord knows what the world woulda put him through him they lost 😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 1, 2025

@KennyDillingham You represented all of us from the @Big12 well my brother. We are proud of u and your team. God bless u all. You're awesome COTY. — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 1, 2025

Quality football game! — Case Keenum (@casekeenum) January 1, 2025

GAME !!!!! — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) January 1, 2025

Yoooo Skateeboo Is niceeeee 🔥 — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) January 1, 2025

#4 for ASU hooping omg😂😂😂😂 — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) January 1, 2025

Skattebo!!!! — Lawrence Guy (@thatLGUY) January 1, 2025

The last thing that kicker needed was Sark giving him a pep talk with the ESPN cam in his face 😂 — Reid Ferguson (@SnapFlow69) January 1, 2025

SMFH — Nino (@qdiggs6) January 1, 2025

Why would Sarkisian talk to him?? I knew he was gone miss after that 🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️ — Trent Brown (@Trent) January 1, 2025

This is awesome. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 1, 2025