          Athletes react to Texas' win over Arizona State in CFP

          'All-time classic!': Texas INT seals 2OT win over ASU

          Texas' Andrew Mukuba comes up with a big interception in the second overtime to seal the victory in the Peach Bowl. (1:08)

          • ESPN staffJan 1, 2025, 10:49 PM

          The second game of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff quarterfinals produced the format's first instant classic.

          The Texas Longhorns built a 17-3 halftime lead on the Arizona State Sun Devils, but a furious fourth quarter comeback by Arizona State brought the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl down to the wire.

          With the score tied at 24, Texas kicker Bert Auburn had a pair of late chances to put the Longhorns ahead. The first attempt, with 1:39 remaining in regulation, sailed wide. The second hit the left upright as time expired.

          The ensuing overtime period didn't disappoint, either. Arizona State started on offense, converting on fourth-and-1 as well as third-and-14 to set up a touchdown on its opening possession. Texas, facing fourth-and-13 on its first possession, dialed up a 28-yard touchdown of its own.

          With the roles reversed in the second overtime, the Longhorns came out on top. After scoring on the first play of the period, Texas defensive back Andrew Mukuba clinched the 39-31 win with a game-ending interception.

          Sports social media was abuzz with commentary on the thrilling ending in Atlanta. Here are some of the best reactions from Texas' win over Arizona State.