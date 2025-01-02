Texas' Andrew Mukuba comes up with a big interception in the second overtime to seal the victory in the Peach Bowl. (1:08)

ATLANTA -- Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers sat at his locker long after a thrilling 39-31 double-overtime win over Arizona State had ended Wednesday, his heart rate back to normal.

"We had them right where we wanted them," Ewers told ESPN with a sly smile when asked about his season-saving touchdown pass on fourth-and-13 in the first overtime.

Ewers then delivered another touchdown pass in the second overtime, and safety Andrew Mukuba sealed the victory with an interception, helping the Longhorns win the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and advance to the semifinals at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, where they'll face Ohio State.

For Texas, it was two players, often underappreciated at various times in their careers, who came up big with the game on the line. Coach Steve Sarkisian praised his team for its resilience afterward, finding a way to win despite blowing a 16-point fourth-quarter lead.

"One thing that I know about our group is when our backs are against the wall and when our best is needed, our best shows up time and time again," Sarkisian said. "There's going to be plenty of stuff that we're going to look at and say, 'We got to do better,' but our toughness and fight doesn't need to be better. If there's one thing that you want as a calling card for your team, [it's] just that."

That resilience starts with Ewers. The Texas offense struggled for much of the game, unable to get its ground game going and forced into far too many third-and-longs. After a quick 77 yards in two plays on the first drive of the game, Texas slogged through the next two quarters with 64 total yards.

At one point, up 17-3 in the third quarter, Ewers was sacked in the end zone after recovering a fumble. It was the first safety in CFP history and cracked the door open for Arizona State to regain its confidence and get back in the game.

But Ewers bounced back from that and showed plenty of grit, leading Texas on two fourth-quarter drives that ended in missed field goal attempts, including one from 38 yards that would have won it in regulation. He had to show that determination again for Texas to win.

Arizona State had already scored to go up 31-24 in the first overtime. Texas faced fourth-and-13 from the Arizona State 28, one play to determine its season. Ewers saw Arizona State had planned to blitz and changed the protection at the line. When offensive coordinator Kyle Flood saw that, he knew the Longhorns would have a one-on-one opportunity to get the ball to Matthew Golden.

Sure enough, Texas handled the pressure. Golden streaked down the sideline and Ewers delivered a perfect ball for a 28-yard touchdown pass, the same way the Longhorns practiced it days before the game. The job was not done.

Yet.

Quinin Ewers and the Longhorns escape with a double-overtime win after blowing a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter Wednesday in the Peach Bowl. Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire

Texas got the ball to start the second overtime. The first-down play was a pass play called for tight end Gunnar Helm. Ewers said it was a play the Longhorns like to run in the spring and fall camp during a portion of practice called "red zone lockout," when the offense goes against the defense in simulated overtime situations. The last time they ran it in a game was last year against Iowa State. Helm scored.

Ewers threaded the ball perfectly for Helm again. Touchdown. The 2-point conversion to Golden? Successful. Now, it was time for the defense, which had carried Texas while the offense struggled. Through three quarters, Texas had shut down one red zone opportunity after another for Arizona State, including a crucial fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line late in the third quarter.

But the Sun Devils had the ball for nearly 13 minutes in the third quarter, which began to wear down the defense, and Cam Skattebo started to find his groove.

By the time Skattebo helped the Sun Devils tie the score with five minutes left in regulation, the energy was gone from the Texas defense. Mukuba, a transfer from Clemson, went to veteran leader Jahdae Barron and told him something had to be done. The defense had to get its energy back.

After Texas tied the score in the first overtime, Barron gathered the defensive players and said, "The offense is going to go score. The game is on us.'"

Mukuba, who grew up in Austin, decided to transfer to the Longhorns after not reaching what he believed was his full potential with the Tigers. He came into a veteran group led by Barron, one of the best defensive players in college football. But this time, Mukuba believed, the moment was made for him.

Arizona State faced third-and-8 from the Texas 10-yard line in the second overtime, trailing by eight points. As quarterback Sam Leavitt dropped back to pass, Mukuba saw the play was coming toward him. He said he thought, "I have to make the play. Obviously, we want to win. We want to get to the next round. In that moment, I felt it was on me."

Mukuba hauled in the interception. Game over. The Longhorns ran onto the field in celebration, fully aware they had not played the most complete game but found a way to win. It was a far different feeling than one year ago today, when Ewers threw incomplete on the final play of the Sugar Bowl to lose to Washington in the CFP semifinals and end what had seemed to be a storybook season.

Now, the Longhorns have another semifinal chance, with the hope they can return to Atlanta in 19 days to play for a national championship. They opened as five-point underdogs to the Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl, according to ESPN BET.

"It sure does feel a whole lot better to be on this side of things," Ewers said. "That really showed through today. With all the momentum swings that were going on, we all just stayed confident in our own game. The resiliency of all these guys is unreal."