Mitch Jeter gives Notre Dame a 27-24 lead in the closing seconds to defeat Penn State in the Orange Bowl and send the Fighting Irish to the CFP final. (1:00)

After their 27-24 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Thursday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are headed to the College Football Playoff National Championship game in Atlanta.

Notre Dame will match up with the winner of Friday's College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between the Texas Longhorns and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Marcus Freeman's victory makes him the first Black head coach to take a team to the national championship game.

This isn't the Fighting Irish's first rodeo in a national title game. They last appeared in 2013 when head coach Brian Kelly's squad fell to Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide 42-14 at the BCS National Championship game in Miami.

Here's what the world was like when Notre Dame appeared in a national title game -- Jan. 7, 2013.

'Locked Out of Heaven' tops the charts

Bruno Mars' "Locked Out of Heaven" spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Brad Barket/Getty Images for Atlantic Records

Bruno Mars was on top of the world after dropping his hit song "Locked Out of Heaven" on Oct. 1, 2012 -- the lead single from his second studio album "Unorthodox Jukebox."

Written by Mars, Philip Lawrence and Ari Levine, the song sat atop the Billboard Top 100 list for six straight weeks. It also earned Grammy nominations for Record of the Year and Song of the Year in 2014.

The year of Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V generated $1.15 billion in revenue in the first five days since its release. LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images

In the years after Grand Theft Auto IV was released in 2008 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 consoles, there was a lot of speculation about a new release of the open-world video game. GTA V dropped Sep. 17, 2013, also for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

The game is set in Los Santos, a fictional animated city inspired by Los Angeles. It features three main characters -- Franklin Clinton, Michael De Santa and Trevor Philips -- who cross paths with a shared vision of carrying out heists against criminals and the government.

Within the first five days of its release, GTA V grossed $1.15 billion, with 16 million copies sold.

3Doodler is brought to life

Released in 2013, 3Doodler is a pen that allows users to draw in three dimensions instead of two. The pen was designed to work like a glue gun or a 3-D printer, where it could process warm plastic and cool it immediately to form a solid, three-dimensional sculpture-like shape.

'Mama' posts scary numbers at box office

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the horror film "Mama" hit theaters Jan. 18, 2013. The film had a $15 million budget and grossed $148.1 million at the box office. "Mama" earned 19 nominations and won 11 awards, including Best Horror Film from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films.