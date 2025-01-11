Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman has resigned his post with the Gophers and will accept the same position at Miami, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Saturday, confirming a report.

Hetherman helped the Gophers to an 8-5 record this season, including a 5-4 mark in the Big Ten. Minnesota closed the season with a 24-10 victory over Virginia Tech in the Duke's Mayo Bowl earlier this month.

The Hurricanes fired defensive coordinator Lance Guidry last month after late-season defensive woes effectively cost Miami a chance to play for a conference championship, as well as a potential berth in the College Football Playoff.

Guidry spent two seasons on the Miami staff after arriving from Marshall. Though Miami showed growth in the early part of the season, the Hurricanes regressed in the final month, including a 42-38 loss to Syracuse in the regular-season finale with an ACC championship game berth on the line.

Miami blew a 21-0 lead, finished the regular season with losses in two of its final three games and failed to advance to Charlotte to play for the conference title. Miami finished two spots outside the final CFP spot.

Then, in its season finale, a 42-41 Pop-Tarts Bowl loss to Iowa State, Miami blew a 10-point third-quarter lead -- allowing the Cyclones to score the go-ahead touchdown with 56 seconds remaining. Guidry was fired three days later.

"In a continuous effort to always improve all aspects of our program, I have decided to make a change on defense," Miami coach Mario Cristobal said at the time. "We will move forward and make decisions that provide our players, staff and program the best opportunity to win and develop at the highest level."

The Hurricanes open next season at home against Notre Dame, which will play for the CFP title next week.

247Sports was first to report news of Hetherman's decision.