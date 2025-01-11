Bill McCartney, a three-time coach of the year in the Big Eight Conference who led the Colorado Buffaloes to their only national football title in 1990, has died at the age of 84 after battling dementia, his family announced Friday night.

"Coach Mac touched countless lives with his unwavering faith, boundless compassion, and enduring legacy as a leader, mentor, and advocate for family, community, and faith," the family's statement read. "As a trailblazer and visionary, his impact was felt both on and off the field, and his spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those he inspired."

After playing college ball under Dan Devine at Missouri, McCartney started coaching high school football and basketball in Detroit. He then was hired onto the staff at Michigan, the only assistant ever plucked from the high school ranks by Bo Schembechler.

Schembechler chose wisely. As the Wolverines' defensive coordinator during the 1980 season, McCartney earned Big Ten "Player" of the Week honors for the defensive scheme he devised to stop star Purdue quarterback Mark Herrmann.

"When I was 7 years old, I knew I was going to be a coach," McCartney told The Gazette in 2013. "My friends, other kids at that age were going to be president, businessmen, attorneys, firemen. Ever since I was a little kid, I imitated my coaches, critiqued them, always followed and studied them."

In 1982, McCartney took over a Colorado program that was coming off three straight losing seasons with a combined record of 7-26. After three more struggling seasons, McCartney turned things around to go to bowl games in nine out of 10 seasons starting in 1985, when he switched over to a wishbone offense.

His 1989 team was 11-0 when it headed to the Orange Bowl, where Notre Dame dashed Colorado's hopes of a perfect season. McCartney and the Buffaloes, however, would get their revenge the following season.

After getting off to an uninspiring 1-1-1 start in 1990, Colorado won its next nine games to earn a No. 1 ranking and a rematch with the Fighting Irish. This time the Buffaloes prevailed, 10-9, and grabbed a share of the national title atop the AP poll (Georgia Tech was tops in the coaches' poll).

McCartney won numerous coach of the year honors in 1989, and he was also Big Eight Coach of the Year in 1985 and 1990. His teams went a combined 58-11-4 in his last six seasons before retiring (1989-94).

The Buffaloes finished in the AP Top 20 in each of those seasons, including No. 3 in McCartney's final year.

He retired at age 54 with an overall record of 93-55-5 (.602) in 13 seasons, all with Colorado.

He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013. His family announced in 2016 that McCartney had been diagnosed with late-onset dementia.

"Here's what football does: It teaches a boy to be a man," McCartney told USA Today in 2017. "You say, 'How does it do that?' Well, what if you line up across from a guy who's bigger, stronger, faster and tougher than you are? What do you do? Do you stay and play? Or do you turn and run? That's what football does. You're always going to come up against somebody who's better than you are.

"That's what life is. Life is getting knocked down and getting back up and getting back in the game."