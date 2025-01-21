The legend of the eighth seed came alive for the Ohio State Buckeyes when they completed their run through the CFP bracket by defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.
Ohio State quarterback Will Howard led the Buckeyes to the title with an 80% completion rate for 231 passing yards with two touchdowns. Running back Quinshon Judkins played a significant role with two touchdowns of his own.
Though the Buckeyes' opponent, No. 7-seeded Notre Dame, wasted no time in scoring on the first drive of the game, Ohio State made history by becoming the only team to win a CFP championship after allowing an opening-drive touchdown, according to ESPN Research.
In response to Notre Dame's opening score, Howard threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jeremiah Smith to cap off the following drive, beginning the Buckeyes' 21-point second quarter to leap ahead of the Fighting Irish.
The win marks Ohio State's ninth title, and first since the 2014 season.
Social media went into a frenzy after the Buckeyes' win, including their social media account with a Brutus Buckeye graphic trolling Notre Dame.
Here is how the sports world reacted to Ohio State's national championship victory.
