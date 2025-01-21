Jayden Fielding ices the College Football Playoff championship game with a 33-yard field goal, and coach Ryan Day is elated. (0:28)

The legend of the eighth seed came alive for the Ohio State Buckeyes when they completed their run through the CFP bracket by defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

Ohio State quarterback Will Howard led the Buckeyes to the title with an 80% completion rate for 231 passing yards with two touchdowns. Running back Quinshon Judkins played a significant role with two touchdowns of his own.

Though the Buckeyes' opponent, No. 7-seeded Notre Dame, wasted no time in scoring on the first drive of the game, Ohio State made history by becoming the only team to win a CFP championship after allowing an opening-drive touchdown, according to ESPN Research.

In response to Notre Dame's opening score, Howard threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jeremiah Smith to cap off the following drive, beginning the Buckeyes' 21-point second quarter to leap ahead of the Fighting Irish.

The win marks Ohio State's ninth title, and first since the 2014 season.

Social media went into a frenzy after the Buckeyes' win, including their social media account with a Brutus Buckeye graphic trolling Notre Dame.

Here is how the sports world reacted to Ohio State's national championship victory.

Gold Trophies not helmets 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KWyw2JUcu5 — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) January 21, 2025

😂😂😂 I told yall he know he can win it every year #GoBucks https://t.co/4T0bk4h19m — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 21, 2025

Price just went up in Columbus,OH — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) January 21, 2025

Jeremiah Smith‼️ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) January 21, 2025

Coach Ryan Day... You deserve this moment!! ❤️ — Jk dobbins (@Jkdobbins22) January 21, 2025

BUCKEYES! — Jerome Baker Jr. (@Lastname_Baker) January 21, 2025

GO BUCKS!! NATTY CHAMPS ❤️✌🏾 @OhioStateFB — Parris Campbell (@PCampbell21) January 21, 2025

O-H‼️ — Mike Conley (@mconley11) January 21, 2025

Wow!! Will Howard leaves Kansas State and Wins a National Championship with Ohio State!! Congrats Will!! — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) January 21, 2025