          Sports world reacts to Ohio State's CFP National Championship win

          play
          Ryan Day elated after Ohio State's FG ices CFP title game (0:28)

          Jayden Fielding ices the College Football Playoff championship game with a 33-yard field goal, and coach Ryan Day is elated. (0:28)

          • Kalan HooksJan 21, 2025, 04:35 AM

          The legend of the eighth seed came alive for the Ohio State Buckeyes when they completed their run through the CFP bracket by defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday.

          Ohio State quarterback Will Howard led the Buckeyes to the title with an 80% completion rate for 231 passing yards with two touchdowns. Running back Quinshon Judkins played a significant role with two touchdowns of his own.

          Though the Buckeyes' opponent, No. 7-seeded Notre Dame, wasted no time in scoring on the first drive of the game, Ohio State made history by becoming the only team to win a CFP championship after allowing an opening-drive touchdown, according to ESPN Research.

          In response to Notre Dame's opening score, Howard threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jeremiah Smith to cap off the following drive, beginning the Buckeyes' 21-point second quarter to leap ahead of the Fighting Irish.

          The win marks Ohio State's ninth title, and first since the 2014 season.

          Social media went into a frenzy after the Buckeyes' win, including their social media account with a Brutus Buckeye graphic trolling Notre Dame.

          Here is how the sports world reacted to Ohio State's national championship victory.