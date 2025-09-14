Open Extended Reactions

UCLA has fired head coach DeShaun Foster on Sunday after a winless start to the season.

Foster, who was in his second year as Bruins' head coach, went 5-10 during his short tenure and began this season with a 43-10 loss Utah at home followed by back-to-back losses to Mountain West teams.

"I want to extend my sincere appreciation to DeShaun for his contributions to UCLA Football over the course of many years, first as a Hall of Fame student-athlete, then as an assistant coach and finally as head coach," UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said in a statement. "He was named to this role at a challenging time of year, on the cusp of a move to a new conference, and he embraced it, putting his heart into moving the program forward. His legacy and love for this university are firmly established. He is a Bruin for life, and we wish him, his wife, Charity, and their family the best."

Tim Skipper, previously the special assistant to Foster, will serve as the Bruins' interim head coach for the rest of the season, the school said.

After a drubbing at the hands of the Utes in week 1, the Bruins suffered a 30-23 loss to UNLV in Las Vegas. Looking to bounce back, UCLA welcomed a New Mexico team to the Rose Bowl that was picked to finish 11th in the Mountain West. But following a shocking 35-10 defeat Saturday at the hands of the Lobos, Foster did not mince words about the state of the program.

"It's pretty low right now," Foster said. "I've been around this program for a long time, and it's just unfortunate what's going on at this moment. Just not executing."

A former All-American running back for the Bruins, Foster led the team to a 5-7 record last season, but UCLA finished 4-2 in its last six games, which appeared to give it momentum heading into Year 2 of the Foster era.

Over the offseason, Foster assembled an impressive class in the transfer portal, including the addition of former Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava. But through three games, Iamaleava has been unable to find any rhythm in the Bruins' offense under new coordinator Tino Sunseri and a shaky offensive line.

UCLA's defense, which was a strength two seasons ago, has allowed 431 yards per game so far this season -- the worst in the Big Ten and 118th in the country.

The school announced Sunday that they will honor the terms of Foster's contract, which includes a buyout that will owe him more than $5 million. That amount would have dropped had they waited to fire him until after Dec. 2 -- the end of what would have been his third season in the job.