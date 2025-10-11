DALLAS -- Stanford cornerback Aaron Morris was alert and responsive after being immobilized and taken off the field in an ambulance following a tackle, the school said Saturday.

Morris' face mask was removed while he was placed on a stretcher before he was loaded onto the ambulance at SMU's Ford Stadium. Stanford spokesman Brian Brownfield said Morris was "alert and responsive. Doing well."

Morris and Ziron Brown were credited with the tackle on a 12-yard catch by Jordan Hudson with five minutes left in the first quarter.

Morris is a junior from Lowell, Massachusetts. He was playing in the fourth of Stanford's six games this season after making 17 appearances in his first two years.