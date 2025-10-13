Stephen A. breaks down the fall of opinion of Bill Belichick as a football coach after his start at North Carolina. (1:51)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- After a week of chaos surrounding the North Carolina football program and Bill Belichick's future in Chapel Hill, the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach denied rumors he was looking for an exit and doubled down on his belief that his "process" will eventually lead to a winning team.

"Reports about my looking for a buyout or trying to leave here is categorically false," Belichick said. "There's zero truth to any of that. I'm glad I'm here. We're working toward our goals. We believe very much in the process. We need to just keep working and grinding away and that's exactly what we're doing."

Belichick said there were "things we could've done better" but widely praised both embattled GM Michael Lombardi as having "done a good job," reiterated that the timing of his hire put North Carolina behind other schools in terms of talent acquisition, and said that, regardless of the on-field results, UNC has made major strides in its performance.

"It's a learning curve," Belichick said. "We're all in it together. But we're making a lot of progress and the process will eventually produce the results we want like they have everywhere else I've been."

Belichick's Monday media session was attended by university chancellor Lee Roberts, athletics director Bubba Cunningham and a host of other high level administrators, as well as Lombardi -- something unique for a midseason press conference.

Cunningham said the school continues to support Belichick's vision for the program, but he admitted the disappointing results have led to a lot of frustration.

"There's a steeper learning curve than we all anticipated," Cunningham said. "The gap between expectations and performance is more severe than what we expected and that's what creates a lot of attention."

Two weeks ago, Lombardi sent a letter to donors preaching patience during a "rebuilding" process, a terminology several players pushed back on.

"It's Coach Belichick's first year, so I'm not surprised he's wanting to rebuild it," said Boise State transfer Andrew Simpson. "Wanting to grow and be better, that's what I focus on. Just because it's a rebuild doesn't mean we can't win games now. We have seven more games and that's what I focus on."

Belichick downplayed any concerns about the on-field results, saying he doesn't "have expectations other than achieving what we want to achieve every day" and reiterating he has the support of the administration.

Reports of international strife in the locker room were also dismissed by Belichick and multiple players made available to the media Monday, with Belichick saying Lombardi, in particular, maintains close conversations with players.

Among other controversies last week, Belichick refused to comment on the suspension of assistant coach Armond Hawkins for recruiting violations, but he said a planned Hulu documentary, which had reportedly been scrapped amid the team's bad start, would still happen in some form.

"It's still a work in progress, and we're working through a few logistics," Belichick said. "But there will be something."

North Carolina is coming off its second open date in the last three weeks and heads to Cal for the team's first ACC road trip Friday.

Belichick said he expects an improved performance with the additional week of practice time, despite a woeful defeat against Clemson following the last open date.

"Everybody's most interested in the final score and I'm at the top of that list," he said. "But it's a process. You build a culture, you build a program, and eventually the results will come. When will that happen? Hopefully as soon as possible. We're working hard to get there."