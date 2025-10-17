Kelly challenges the Tigers' offense to step up to the level of their defense, harping on Trey'Dez Green's impact and Garrett Nussmeier's health ahead of their matchup with the Commodores. (2:43)

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks is considered doubtful for the 10th-ranked Tigers' game at Vanderbilt on Saturday, sources told ESPN.

Weeks has not been ruled out, however, as sources said he still wants to warm up and attempt to play as he battles a bone bruise in his ankle. Weeks has been limited in practice and he's been spotted in a boot.

A first-team All-SEC linebacker in 2024, Weeks is first on the team in quarterback hurries and fifth on the team in tackles this season.

Weeks' presence in the game would be significant, as Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is averaging a career high 5.9 yards per carry and has 352 rushing yards this season. Pavia is also completing a career-high 71.4% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

LSU sophomore linebacker Davhon Keys is expected to get an uptick in snaps if Weeks can't go or is limited. He led the team with 14 tackles in a win over Florida earlier this year.

Weeks is one of three brothers on the LSU team. West Weeks is LSU's leading tackler this season. Whit Weeks led LSU in tackles last season with 125.