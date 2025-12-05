Open Extended Reactions

Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson announced Friday he'll declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Johnson enjoyed a breakout year as the third-leading rusher in FBS this season with 1,451 rushing yards, earning Big Ten Running Back of the Year and first-team all-conference honors.

The 5-foot-11, 200-pound junior from Minnesota ranks second nationally in total yards from scrimmage with 1,821 yards and scored 15 total touchdowns for the Huskers.

In his addition to his rushing production, Johnson led all Big Ten running backs with 46 receptions for 370 yards.

Johnson surpassed 100 rushing yards in eight of 12 games, including a career-high 217 yards in his season finale against Iowa. His 1,451 rushing yards ranked eighth-best in program history in a single season.

Nebraska (7-5, 4-5 Big Ten) is awaiting its bowl game selection on Sunday.