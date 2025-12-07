Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana standout wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. left Saturday night's Big Ten championship game against No. 1 Ohio State in the first quarter because of an apparent right ankle injury.

Cooper was back on the sideline in the second quarter, but his status for the game was unknown.

Cooper, who leads Indiana in receptions (58) and receiving yards (804), hobbled off after attempting to catch a downfield throw from Fernando Mendoza. Cooper twice went into Indiana's injury tent, and athletic trainers were working on his right ankle, before he left for the locker room.

No. 2 Indiana does not provide in-game injury updates. Cooper, a junior from Indianapolis, is tied for the team lead with 11 touchdown receptions, including a dramatic toe-tapping score in the back of the end zone to cap a rally at Penn State on Nov. 8.

He has 104 career receptions for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns.