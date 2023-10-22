College Football Playoff picks after Week 8

Ryan Day talks about the pivotal role Ohio State's defense played in the team's win vs. Penn State. (1:20)

It was a wild Week 8 in the college football world, with several top contenders winning close, ugly games and others failing victim to upset bids.

Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

Playoff Picks Teams (Record) Votes Georgia (7-0) 15/15 Washington (7-0) 14/15 Michigan (8-0) 14/15 Ohio State (7-0) 12/15 Florida State (7-0) 5/15

In the marquee game of the day, Ohio State used a stellar performance from superstar receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. -- 11 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown -- to take down Penn State, 20-12.

No. 6 Oklahoma, off its thrilling win over Red River rival Texas, needed to stop a 2-point conversion in the final minutes to eke out a 31-29 victory over upset-minded UCF and stay undefeated.

Michigan, meanwhile, after a chaotic week that included an investigation into alleged sign stealing, had no such trouble, rolling past in-state rival Michigan State 49-0.

Arizona State seemed primed to pull off the upset of the weekend against No. 5 Washington, but the Huskies used a fourth-quarter pick-six to get past the Sun Devils.

Next week, No. 1 Georgia -- without all-world tight end Brock Bowers -- faces rival Florida while Ohio State heads to Wisconsin.

With all that in mind, here's a look at how our ESPN college football writers ranked their top four this week.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. Florida State

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Michigan 4. Ohio State

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. Florida State

Bill Connelly: 1. Michigan 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Washington

Heather Dinich: 1. Michigan 2. Washington 3. Ohio State 4. Georgia

David Hale: 1. Michigan 2. Georgia 3. Florida State 4. Washington

Chris Low: 1. Michigan 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Washington

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. Ohio State

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Ohio State 4. Florida State

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Michigan 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Washington

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. Ohio State

Mark Schlabach: 1. Georgia 2. Washington 3. Michigan 4. Florida State

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. Ohio State

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. Ohio State

Dave Wilson: 1. Michigan 2. Georgia 3. Washington 4. Ohio State