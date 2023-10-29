College Football Playoff picks after Week 9

Open Extended Reactions

With the first College Football Playoff rankings to be released on Tuesday, Week 9's games were the last chance for some teams make their cases to be included in the top four of the committee's initial rankings.

Allstate Playoff Predictor How will Saturday's top games affect the College Football Playoff chase? What are the current odds for the top four? The Allstate Playoff Predictor has the answers. Check back every week as the odds are updated following that week's games.

Playoff Picks Teams (Record) Votes Georgia (8-0) 15/15 Florida State (8-0) 15/15 Michigan (8-0) 13/15 Washington (8-0) 9/15 Ohio State (8-0) 8/15

The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida State Seminoles did so in resounding fashion. Behind 388 total yards and four touchdowns from quarterback Jordan Travis, FSU crushed the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, 41-16. In Jacksonville for the annual rivalry with the Florida Gators, UGA also easily took care of business. In the 43-20 win, the Bulldogs didn't seem to miss star tight end Brock Bowers who was out with an ankle injury. Eight different Georgia players caught passes and the running game piled up 171 yards on the ground.

The Oklahoma Sooners -- the last undefeated team in the Big 12 -- fell from the ranks of the unbeaten. After leading the Kansas Jayhawks 21-17 at halftime, OU's defense fell apart in the second half. First, KU quarterback Jason Bean ripped off a 38-yard touchdown run, then the Jayhawks mounted touchdown drives of 65 and 80 yards to finish off the upset of the Sooners. It was Kansas' first win in the series since 1997.

The other two remaining undefeated Power 5 teams -- the Washington Huskies and Ohio State Buckeyes -- had to survive road games. Ohio State again won a low-scoring slugfest, beating the Wisconsin Badgers, 24-10. The Huskies, coming off a scare against the Arizona State Sun Devils last week, traded big plays with the Stanford Cardinal before holding on to win, 42-33. Huskies quarterback, and Heisman Trophy candidate, Michael Penix Jr. threw a late interception that did not prove to be costly and finished with 369 yards passing and four touchdowns.

Next week, Georgia could get a test from Missouri while Washington is on the road again, this time to face the USC Trojans.

With all that in mind, here's a look at how our ESPN college football writers ranked their top four this week.

Andrea Adelson: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Ohio State

Blake Baumgartner: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Washington

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Washington

Bill Connelly: 1. Michigan 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Florida State

Heather Dinich: 1. Ohio State 2. Florida State 3. Georgia 4. Washington

David Hale: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Ohio State

Chris Low: 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. Ohio State, 4. Florida State

Harry Lyles Jr.: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Ohio State 4. Florida State

Ryan McGee: 1. Georgia 2. Ohio State 3. Washington 4. Florida State

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Washington

Alex Scarborough: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Washington 4. Florida State

Mark Schlabach: 1 Georgia 2 Michigan 3 Florida State 4 Washington

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Washington

Tom VanHaaren: 1. Georgia 2. Michigan 3. Florida State 4. Washington

Dave Wilson: 1. Michigan 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Florida State