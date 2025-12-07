Open Extended Reactions

On the eve of the final College Football Playoff rankings, we think we know several teams that were locked into bids no matter what happened during the conference championships.

The drama is around how results will order the at-large bids, especially Notre Dame and Miami. After a 21-point loss to Georgia on Saturday, you can add Alabama to the group that will have to sweat out the bracket reveal.

Texas Tech dominated BYU in the Big 12 title game to lock in a top-four seed. The Red Raiders' defense forced four turnovers in the 34-7 win.

Indiana's 13-10 win over Ohio State won't steal a bid since both teams were locks to be in the field, but it will give the Hoosiers the top seed. Duke's upset of Virginia opens the door for two Group of 5 teams to make the field and the ACC champion to be left out.

Here are our experts' top 12 College Football Playoff picks:

Andrea Adelson: 1. Indiana 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Texas Tech 5. Oregon 6. Texas A&M 7. Ole Miss 8. Miami 9. Notre Dame 10. Oklahoma 11. Tulane 12. James Madison

Kyle Bonagura: 1. Indiana 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Texas Tech 5. Oregon 6. Ole Miss 7. Texas A&M 8. Oklahoma 9. Alabama 10. Miami 11. Tulane 12. James Madison

Bill Connelly: 1. Indiana 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Texas Tech 5. Oregon 6. Ole Miss 7. Texas A&M 8. Notre Dame 9. Miami 10. Oklahoma 11. Tulane 12. James Madison

David Hale: 1. Indiana 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Texas Tech 5. Oregon 6. Texas A&M 7. Ole Miss 8. Miami 9. Notre Dame 10. Oklahoma 11. Tulane 12. James Madison

Eli Lederman: 1. Indiana 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Texas Tech 5. Oregon 6. Texas A&M 7. Ole Miss 8. Oklahoma 9. Notre Dame 10. Miami 11. Tulane 12. James Madison

Max Olson: 1. Indiana 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Texas Tech 5. Oregon 6. Ole Miss 7. Texas A&M 8. Oklahoma 9. Notre Dame 10. Miami 11. Tulane 12. James Madison

Adam Rittenberg: 1. Indiana 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Texas Tech 5. Oregon 6. Ole Miss 7. Texas A&M 8. Oklahoma 9. Notre Dame 10. Alabama 11. Tulane 12. James Madison

Mark Schlabach: 1. Indiana 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Texas Tech 5. Oregon 6. Ole Miss 7. Texas A&M 8. Oklahoma 9. Notre Dame 10. Alabama 11. Tulane 12. James Madison

Jake Trotter: 1. Indiana 2. Georgia 3. Ohio State 4. Texas Tech 5. Oregon 6. Ole Miss 7. Texas A&M 8. Oklahoma 9. Miami 10. Notre Dame 11. Tulane 12. James Madison

Paolo Uggetti: 1. Indiana 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Texas Tech 5. Oregon 6. Ole Miss 7. Texas A&M 8. Oklahoma 9. Miami 10. Alabama 11. Tulane 12. James Madison

Dave Wilson: 1. Indiana 2. Ohio State 3. Georgia 4. Texas Tech 5. Oregon 6. Ole Miss 7. Texas A&M 8. Oklahoma 9. Miami 10. Alabama 11. Tulane 12. James Madison