The 2024 college softball season is swiftly approaching as the games begin on Feb. 8.
This season is preparing to be one of the best yet. The Oklahoma Sooners are looking to go for history and win their fourth straight title, some of the best players from last year will be sporting new team colors thanks to the transfer portal, and we will say goodbye to some of the game's best rivalries with conference realignment taking affect next season.
Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 preseason poll as of Jan. 23:
1. Oklahoma (25 first-place votes)
2023 record: 61-1
First game: Utah Valley, Feb. 8
2. Tennessee
2023 record: 51-10
First game: UT Arlington, Feb. 8
3. Stanford
2023 record: 47-15
First game: San Diego State, Feb. 8
4. Florida State
2023 record: 58-11
First game: Charlotte, Feb. 8
5. Texas
2023 record: 45-15-1
First game: San Diego, Feb. 9
6. Georgia
2023 record: 42-15
First game: Murray State, Feb. 9
7. Clemson
2023 record: 49-12
First game: Missouri State, Feb. 8
8. UCLA
2023 record: 52-7
First game: Cal State Fullerton, Feb. 8
9. Duke
2023 record: 48-12
First game: Oklahoma, Feb. 8
10. Washington
2023 record: 44-15
First game: Nebraska, Feb. 8
11. Oklahoma State
2023 record: 47-16
First game: CSUN, Feb. 8
12. Arkansas
2023 record: 40-19
First game: Marshall, Feb. 8
13. Oregon
2023 record: 38-17
First game: Indiana, Feb. 8
14. Alabama
2023 record: 45-22
First game: Villanova, Feb. 8
15. LSU
2023 record: 42-17
First game: Nicholls, Feb. 8
16. Utah
2023 record: 42-16
First game: Army, Feb. 9
17. Nebraska
2023 record: 36-22
First game: Washington, Feb. 8
18. Florida
2023 record: 38-22
First game: Oregon State, Feb. 9
19. Baylor
2023 record: 40-18
First game: Tennessee, Feb. 9
20. Auburn
2023 record: 43-19
First game: Virginia Tech, Feb. 9
21. Louisiana
2023 record: 50-16
First game: Chattanooga, Feb. 8
22. South Carolina
2023 record: 40-22
First game: Jacksonville State, Feb. 9
23. Virginia Tech
2023 record: 39-20
First game: Illinois, Feb. 9
24. Texas A&M
2023 record: 35-21
First game: Valpo, Feb. 9
25. Northwestern
2023 record: 42-13
First game: Boise State, Feb. 9