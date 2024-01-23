        <
          College softball rankings: 2024 NCAA preseason top 25 poll

          • ESPN staffJan 23, 2024, 07:25 PM

          The 2024 college softball season is swiftly approaching as the games begin on Feb. 8.

          This season is preparing to be one of the best yet. The Oklahoma Sooners are looking to go for history and win their fourth straight title, some of the best players from last year will be sporting new team colors thanks to the transfer portal, and we will say goodbye to some of the game's best rivalries with conference realignment taking affect next season.

          Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 preseason poll as of Jan. 23:

          1. Oklahoma (25 first-place votes)

          2023 record: 61-1
          First game: Utah Valley, Feb. 8

          2. Tennessee

          2023 record: 51-10
          First game: UT Arlington, Feb. 8

          3. Stanford

          2023 record: 47-15
          First game: San Diego State, Feb. 8

          4. Florida State

          2023 record: 58-11
          First game: Charlotte, Feb. 8

          5. Texas

          2023 record: 45-15-1
          First game: San Diego, Feb. 9

          6. Georgia

          2023 record: 42-15
          First game: Murray State, Feb. 9

          7. Clemson

          2023 record: 49-12
          First game: Missouri State, Feb. 8

          8. UCLA

          2023 record: 52-7
          First game: Cal State Fullerton, Feb. 8

          9. Duke

          2023 record: 48-12
          First game: Oklahoma, Feb. 8

          10. Washington

          2023 record: 44-15
          First game: Nebraska, Feb. 8

          11. Oklahoma State

          2023 record: 47-16
          First game: CSUN, Feb. 8

          12. Arkansas

          2023 record: 40-19
          First game: Marshall, Feb. 8

          13. Oregon

          2023 record: 38-17
          First game: Indiana, Feb. 8

          14. Alabama

          2023 record: 45-22
          First game: Villanova, Feb. 8

          15. LSU

          2023 record: 42-17
          First game: Nicholls, Feb. 8

          16. Utah

          2023 record: 42-16
          First game: Army, Feb. 9

          17. Nebraska

          2023 record: 36-22
          First game: Washington, Feb. 8

          18. Florida

          2023 record: 38-22
          First game: Oregon State, Feb. 9

          19. Baylor

          2023 record: 40-18
          First game: Tennessee, Feb. 9

          20. Auburn

          2023 record: 43-19
          First game: Virginia Tech, Feb. 9

          21. Louisiana

          2023 record: 50-16
          First game: Chattanooga, Feb. 8

          22. South Carolina

          2023 record: 40-22
          First game: Jacksonville State, Feb. 9

          23. Virginia Tech

          2023 record: 39-20
          First game: Illinois, Feb. 9

          24. Texas A&M

          2023 record: 35-21
          First game: Valpo, Feb. 9

          25. Northwestern

          2023 record: 42-13
          First game: Boise State, Feb. 9