The 2024 college softball season is swiftly approaching as the games begin on Feb. 8.

This season is preparing to be one of the best yet. The Oklahoma Sooners are looking to go for history and win their fourth straight title, some of the best players from last year will be sporting new team colors thanks to the transfer portal, and we will say goodbye to some of the game's best rivalries with conference realignment taking affect next season.

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 preseason poll as of Jan. 23:

1. Oklahoma (25 first-place votes)

2023 record: 61-1

First game: Utah Valley, Feb. 8

2. Tennessee

2023 record: 51-10

First game: UT Arlington, Feb. 8

3. Stanford

2023 record: 47-15

First game: San Diego State, Feb. 8

4. Florida State

2023 record: 58-11

First game: Charlotte, Feb. 8

5. Texas

2023 record: 45-15-1

First game: San Diego, Feb. 9

6. Georgia

2023 record: 42-15

First game: Murray State, Feb. 9

7. Clemson

2023 record: 49-12

First game: Missouri State, Feb. 8

8. UCLA

2023 record: 52-7

First game: Cal State Fullerton, Feb. 8

9. Duke

2023 record: 48-12

First game: Oklahoma, Feb. 8

10. Washington

2023 record: 44-15

First game: Nebraska, Feb. 8

11. Oklahoma State

2023 record: 47-16

First game: CSUN, Feb. 8

12. Arkansas

2023 record: 40-19

First game: Marshall, Feb. 8

13. Oregon

2023 record: 38-17

First game: Indiana, Feb. 8

14. Alabama

2023 record: 45-22

First game: Villanova, Feb. 8

15. LSU

2023 record: 42-17

First game: Nicholls, Feb. 8

16. Utah

2023 record: 42-16

First game: Army, Feb. 9

17. Nebraska

2023 record: 36-22

First game: Washington, Feb. 8

18. Florida

2023 record: 38-22

First game: Oregon State, Feb. 9

19. Baylor

2023 record: 40-18

First game: Tennessee, Feb. 9

20. Auburn

2023 record: 43-19

First game: Virginia Tech, Feb. 9

21. Louisiana

2023 record: 50-16

First game: Chattanooga, Feb. 8

22. South Carolina

2023 record: 40-22

First game: Jacksonville State, Feb. 9

23. Virginia Tech

2023 record: 39-20

First game: Illinois, Feb. 9

24. Texas A&M

2023 record: 35-21

First game: Valpo, Feb. 9

25. Northwestern

2023 record: 42-13

First game: Boise State, Feb. 9