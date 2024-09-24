Check out some of the details behind Utah State's move to the Pac-12. (0:52)

Utah State has accepted an invitation to join the Pac-12 and become the newly formatted conference's seventh member, the school announced Tuesday night.

After receiving a formal application, the Pac-12 board of directors voted unanimously to admit Utah State into the league, effective July 1, 2026.

The move comes amid a dizzying few days of realignment that saw the Pac-12's interest in a handful of AAC schools get rebuffed, the Mountain West expected to retain a commitment from key member Air Force and UNLV's decision become uncertain after its commitment to the MWC earlier in the day was not formalized.

Utah State's acceptance makes it the fifth school from the Mountain West to join Oregon State and Washington State in the rebuilding Pac-12. Utah State would join Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State and Colorado State, who have announced they are going to the league.

Utah State has a solid football program, having won a Mountain West championship in 2021. Utah State has reached 11 bowl games since 2011 and has 16 bowl appearances in its history. It has been in the Mountain West since 2013.

Utah State also is an accomplished basketball school, as it has 24 men's NCAA tournament appearances in its history. That includes appearances in four of the past five tournaments. (Those four took place over six years, and the Aggies were 26-8 in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the tournament.)

Utah State emerged as a candidate late in a hectic day in which the Pac-12 attempted to secure its future.

The departure from the Mountain West leaves that league with seven schools, which means it will need to make one addition to remain an official conference.

