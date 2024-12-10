COLUMBUS, Ohio -- An Ohio State men's soccer player from Canada is recovering after an off-campus shooting.

Buckeyes junior defender Nathan Demian, who is from Vancouver, British Columbia, was "an innocent bystander, is not a suspect in any way, and was not involved in any altercation," the school said in a statement on Tuesday.

Columbus police said the shooting occurred just before 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when two vehicles were chasing each other with a person in one vehicle shooting toward the other.

Demian was taken to the hospital in serious condition but was expected to survive.

"The soccer program is thankful for the incredible university support and medical care available to Nathan and his family during this difficult time," the statement continued. "Nathan's family is with him, and the team is extremely close."

Demian was shot following Ohio State's 3-0 win over Wake Forest to advance to the NCAA tournament semifinals.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.