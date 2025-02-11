The SEC wraps up opening weekend with an impressive 73-6 conference record, capped by Auburn's nine-run inning and five stolen bases by No. 11 Bama's Audrey Vandagriff. (1:24)

After an eventful opening weekend of college softball, our top-25 rankings have had a shake-up.

No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Florida and No. 3 Oklahoma escaped unscathed and still sit atop the list, but what about the other teams? Five teams that were ranked in the preseason top 25 -- Oklahoma State, Duke, Nebraska, Northwestern and Baylor -- dropped two games apiece. Eleven teams in this week's ranking are undefeated, including surging Florida Atlantic.

Here's how the top 25 looks after the first week of the season, plus our play of the week and what to watch for in Week 2.

Play of the week

Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady might not have been in the pitching circle against Nebraska, but she made her mark in the batter's box. She hit a three-run home run off Cornhuskers ace Jordy Bahl in the bottom of the sixth inning to help lift the Red Raiders to victory.

Things you love to see

Player to watch

Audrey Vandagriff, OF, Alabama. The future looks bright for this freshman. Vandagriff had six RBIs, including a double against Washington in her first game. She also showcased her speed with nine stolen bases last week, which is tied for the most in softball.

What to watch

The Clearwater Invitational begins Thursday with No. 9 Florida State taking on No. 16 Missouri at 10 a.m. ET (ESPN2, ESPN+, Disney+). The tournament concludes Sunday with an in-state battle between Florida State and UCF at 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, ESPN+).

Week 1 Top 25

Here is the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 ranking, plus each team's next game.

All times Eastern.

1. Texas (17 first-place votes)

2025 record: 6-0

Next game: vs. Maryland (Feb. 14), 5 p.m. on SECN+

2. Florida (six first-place votes)

2025 record: 6-0

Next game: vs. Jacksonville (Feb. 11), 6 p.m. on SECN+

3. Oklahoma (two first-place votes)

2025 record: 6-0

Next game: vs. Hofstra (Feb. 15), 1 p.m. on ESPN+

4. UCLA

2025 record: 5-0

Next game: vs. Oklahoma State (Feb. 14), 3 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+

5. Texas A&M

2025 record: 6-0

Next game: vs. Wichita State (Feb. 13), 5 p.m. on ESPN+/Disney+

6. Tennessee

2025 record: 5-1

Next game: vs. McNeese State (Feb. 14), 7 p.m.

7. LSU

2025 record: 5-0

Next game: vs. UT Arlington (Feb. 14), 5 p.m. on SECN+

8. Texas Tech

2025 record: 5-1

Next game: vs. UMass (Feb. 14), 2:30 p.m.

9. Florida State

2025 record: 4-1

Next game: vs. Missouri (Feb. 13), 10 a.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+/Disney+

10. Oklahoma State

2025 record: 2-2

Next game: vs. UCLA (Feb. 14), 3 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPN+

11. Georgia

2025 record: 5-0

Next game: vs. Michigan (Feb. 13), 6 p.m. on SECN+

12. Alabama

2025 record: 4-1

Next game: vs. San Diego State (Feb. 14), 12 p.m. on SECN/ESPN+

13. Arkansas

2025 record: 5-0

Next game: at Louisiana Tech (Feb. 14), 7 p.m. on ESPN+

14. Duke

2025 record: 3-2

Next game: vs. Boston College (Feb. 14), 2 p.m.

15. Arizona

2025 record: 5-1

Next game: vs. South Alabama (Feb. 13), 7 p.m. on ESPN+

16. Missouri

2025 record: 4-1

Next game: vs. UCF (Feb. 11), 6 p.m. on ESPN+

17. Nebraska

2025 record: 3-2

Next game: vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Feb. 14), 11 a.m.

18. Virginia Tech

2025 record: 5-0

Next game: vs. UT-Arlington (Feb. 14), 12 p.m.

19. Mississippi State

2025 record: 4-1

Next game: vs. Southern Illinois (Feb. 13), 7 p.m. on ESPN+

20. Oregon

2025 record: 5-0

Next game: vs. Arizona State (Feb. 13), 8 p.m. on ESPN+

21. Northwestern

2025 record: 3-2

Next game: vs. Virginia Tech (Feb. 14), 2:30 p.m.

22. Stanford

2025 record: 4-0

Next game: vs. UC Davis (Feb. 14), 6:30 p.m. on ACC Extra

23. Baylor

2025 record: 3-2

Next game: vs. Virginia Tech (Feb. 14), 2:30 p.m.

24. Kentucky

2025 record: 4-1

Next game: vs. Wichita State (Feb. 13), 11 a.m. on SEC Network/ESPN+/Disney+

25. Florida Atlantic

2025 record: 6-0

Next game: vs. Minnesota (Feb. 13), 6 p.m.