Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir is expected to resign from his position, sources told ESPN.

Muir is closing out his 13th year at the school, which during his tenure has won more than 30 NCAA championships and eight Directors' Cups for overall athletic department excellence.

The move comes amid a transitional period for the athletic department. The school is completing its first season in the ACC, a move made amid the fracturing of the traditional Pac-12.

Stanford's marquee sports have struggled in recent seasons. The football program has lost nine games each of the past four seasons and has not played in a bowl since 2018 (it was bowl-eligible during the pandemic-disrupted 2020 season).

The men's basketball program hasn't played in the NCAA tournament since 2014.

Muir is a decorated administrator and served as chair of the NCAA Division I men's basketball committee for the 2018-19 season. He began working with the committee in 2012.

Muir has also been a member of USA Basketball's 12-member board of directors since 2017.

Prior to his arrival at Stanford in 2012, Muir held the same position at Georgetown and Delaware. He also worked in the athletic department at Notre Dame, rising to deputy athletic director before departing in 2005.

In 2021, Stanford reversed course after announcing it would eliminate 11 of its 36 varsity sports. A grassroots effort helped save the sports, and the school drew significant scrutiny for the initial decision.