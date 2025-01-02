World Darts Championship: Luke Littler thrashes Stephen Bunting to reach final

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler's ever-growing stardom hit new heights on Thursday as he downed Stephen Bunting with a dominant performance to reach his second straight PDC World Darts Championship final at Alexandra Palace.

The 17-year-old will now face Michael van Gerwen in Friday's final in a mouthwatering clash between two of the sport's biggest names after averaging 105 across the seven sets played.

Littler came out in red-hot fashion in the first-to-six-set match, registering four 180s in the opening set and claiming the first two legs. Bunting reacted fiercely, maintaining a three-dart average above 110 to draw himself level in the set only for Littler to storm back and win the decider.

Set two was not of the same level, with both players missing chances at crucial moments. Littler belied his age to keep his cool and double the lead despite the shaky finishing. The opening leg of the third set saw "The Nuke" finish with 158 in a demonstration of his usual proficiency at the oche, though Bunting once more was steadfast in his response to take the set to a winner-takes-all leg.

Littler himself then rallied again, closing it out in 12 darts to end the set with a 114 average and establish a 3-0 lead. The fourth set followed a similar pattern as the prodigy continued to score at will as he took his 180 tally to eight.

Bunting got on the board in the fifth set, breaking Littler's throw in the opening leg before pouring in several maximums of his own to add some spice to the game that looked as though it could have been sliding towards a whitewash despite the high scoring.

"The Bullet" continued to hang around in the sixth set, spurning several darts at the set only for Littler to storm back and hit the bullseye before unleashing his most animated celebration of the night as the score line read 5-1.

Luke Littler shone on Thursday as he reached a second PDC World Darts Championship final. James Fearn/Getty Images

By that stage, the writing was on the wall and Littler dutifully checked out a 170 on his way to finishing the game 6-1. Littler will play on Friday for his maiden PDC crown having been beaten by Luke Humphries in last year's final.

"It's been an amazing tournament so far," Littler said after his win. "People will say I was looking at the title throughout the tournament but I was looking at the first game against Ryan Meikle, and ever since I've just got to beat what's in front of me. I'm so glad to win tonight.

"I've played a lot better and won plenty of titles leading up to this, but that's what we do, we lead up to the big one. There are majors all year round but I can't wait for tomorrow night.

"If we [Littler and Van Gerwen] both turn up like we did tonight, it is going to be really good. As soon as Luke Humphries went out, that's what everyone was looking at. I just had to focus on my quarterfinal and semifinal, and now I've done that I can focus on Michael tomorrow.

"We all know he's hunting for that world title but I'm hunting for my first. The same as last night - go home, chill out and be back tomorrow."

