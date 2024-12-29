World Darts Championship: Peter Wright dethrones Luke Humphries with stunning win

Take a look at one of the most memorable moments in darts history from 2023 PDC World Championships between Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen, in London. (1:21)

'I cant speak! I can't speak!' Remembering the greatest leg of darts of all time (1:21)

Open Extended Reactions

Reigning champion Luke Humphries was sensationally knocked out of the PDC World Darts Championship on Sunday as Peter Wright settled his war of words with the 29-year-old by earning a 4-1 victory at Alexandra Palace.

Humphries was left reeling as Wright showed the performance levels that have eluded him in the years since he won his titles in 2020 and 2022, averaging 100.93 and securing a remarkable 70% double success rate in front of a boisterous crowd in north London.

An emotional Wright shared a hug and words of support with the world No. 1 on stage after a double eight clinched a 14-dart hold for the match.

"Luke gave me a load of chances there, he didn't play like he can," Wright told Sky Sports. "I've never had support like this in my life, thank you all. It's amazing. I've been struggling for form all year and it's so annoying because I know I can still play darts.

"I've never experienced anything like [that crowd] in the world. Luckily I wasn't playing Luke Humphries from last year because he was awesome."

The pair had shared barbs before their match following Wright's pre-tournament prediction that Humphries' title defence would end with a defeat at the hands of Raymond van Barneveld.

Asked about Wright's prediction, Humphries replied: "How many times have people said, 'this is going to happen and this going to happen,' and it never happens? I think Peter loves to play the mind games but it doesn't work with me.

"I'm one world title from almost matching his career and I'm 25 years younger so I think one world title would sort of match everything he has achieved in the game."

Van Barneveld was knocked out of the tournament in the second round, suffering a 3-1 defeat to world No. 75 Nick Kenny on Dec. 21 before he had the chance to face Humphries.

Peter Wright earned a sensational victory over reigning champion Luke Humphries at Alexandra Palace on Sunday. Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images

On Sunday, Humphries shared a fist bump with Wright before stepping up to the oche as his customary walk-on song -- Kaiser Chief's "I Predict a Riot" -- whipped the crowd into a frenzy in north London.

Despite seeing his throw broken by "Cool Hand Luke" in the match's opening leg, Wright took the first set as the world No. 1's aim failed him.

Humphries held his nerve to level the scores in the second set, hitting a crucial double eight with Wright breathing down his neck in a deciding fifth leg.

Wright changed his darts and retook the lead in a fascinating third set in which "Snakebite" essentially told Humphries that he did not think he could take out a big checkout as Wright opted to lay up rather than go for a big finish himself. On both occasions Humphries was unable to take out 161, gifting the legs to a buoyant Wright.

After 17 straight legs that went with the throw, Wright secured a crucial break to clinch a 3-1 lead and move within a set of victory after back-to-back 180s help him find his trusty double 20.

Humphries' belief seemed to fade after he hit two 180s but never got a look at the 41 he had left for himself as Wright responded with a maximum of his own and then hit the bullseye to take out a vital 88.

In the end, Wright's nerveless success on the outer ring proved just too much for Humphries as the 54-year-old took the final set 3-0.

"I'm a double world champion and I want to win it for a third time. I'm not too old and you only have to play well for two or three weeks the whole year. These three weeks are all that matters and I'm in the quarter-finals," Wright said.

"I thought I played rubbish tonight so hopefully I can play better and score better in the next round. As long as this crowd is behind me, I've got a chance."

Wright will face either Stephen Bunting or Luke Woodhouse in the quarterfinals.

- World Darts Championship 101: Format, rules, schedule, more

- Watch: 'I cant speak! I can't speak!' The greatest leg of darts of all time

- Luke Littler tops UK's most Google searched athletes list