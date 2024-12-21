World Darts Championship: Raymond van Barneveld exits in Round 2

Take a look at one of the most memorable moments in darts history from 2023 PDC World Championships between Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen, in London. (1:21)

Former champion Raymond van Barneveld was knocked out of the World Darts Championship in the second round, suffering a 3-1 defeat to world No. 75 Nick Kenny on Saturday.

It is darts legend Van Barneveld's worst run at the World Championships since 2022. Last year he notched two wins before being knocked out by Luke Littler in the third round. In truth, little went right for him at Alexandra Palace on Saturday.

The Dutchman's night got off to a dodgy start before it had even properly begun when his infamous walk-on track, "Eye of the Tiger," had a malfunction and twice cut out during his entrance, leading to an awkward moment before he headed to the stage.

Once up at the oche, things only seemed to get worse. Kenny, who entered this tournament in a battle to save his PDC Tour card, edged Van Barneveld in a tight opening set before winning the next set, too.

Van Barneveld hit back to take the the third set, but he couldn't find a way to level the scores as Kenny, despite missing eight match darts, went onto win the contest.

Kenny will face reigning world champion Luke Humphries in Round 3.

