Everything Luke Littler can do in the UK as he celebrates his 18th birthday and becoming an adult. (1:12)

What can birthday boy Luke Littler do as an 18-year-old? (1:12)

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler is set to be honoured by his local rugby team Warrington Wolves on the opening day of the 2025 season, with the Super League side to rename their home stadium after the PDC World Champion.

Littler, 18, became the youngest winner of his sport's most prestigious prize in January by beating Michael van Gerwen in the final of the World Darts Championship at Alexandra Palace, and will now see his name adorn the Halliwell Jones Stadium for one night only.

Littler will also show off the title on the pitch at half-time in the clash against Catalan Dragons on Feb. 21 after leading the teams out at kickoff.

"It's a dream come true that the club I've been a fan of since I was young has decided to name the stadium after me for a night!," Littler told the club's website.

Luke Littler claimed his first PDC World Darts Championship in January. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

"It's an absolute honour and I can't thank the club enough."

Warrington's chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick added: "Luke's achievements on the world stage have been nothing short of incredible, and we are immensely proud to celebrate his success with this special homecoming.

"He's a true Warrington fan, and therefore renaming our stadium in his honour for our home opener is a fitting tribute."