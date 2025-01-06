Premier League Darts 2025: Luke Littler leads star-studded line-up

Sensational 17-year-old Luke Littler etched his name into darting history with a 7-3 victory over Michael van Gerwen to become the youngest PDC World Darts Championship winner. (1:07)

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler will look to defend his Premier League crown against the likes of Michael van Gerwen, Luke Humphries and Stephen Bunting in the tournament's 2025 edition after the eight-man field was announced on Monday.

The newly-crowned 17-year-old world champion became the youngest player, and winner, in Premier League history last year and will look to further establish his dominance over the sport in the 17-week tournament that runs between Feb. 6 and May 29.

The teenager hit a nine-darter on his way to winning last year's final over Humphries at the O2 Arena. Van Gerwen, who was blown away by Littler in the world championship final on Friday, is looking to win a record-extending eighth Premier League title.

Rob "Voltage" Cross, who finished sixth in last year's tournament, endured a torrid time at Alexandra Palace last month as he was stunned by close friend Scott Williams in the second round.

Littler, Humphries, Van Gerwen and Cross were all guaranteed of a spot in the competition due to their top four rankings in the PDC order of merit. The final four players -- Bunting, Gerywn Price, Chris Dobey and Nathan Aspinall in 2025 -- are selected by the PDC based on their performance over the past year and suitability for the arena format.

PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter said that "big stage presence" was a major factor in the darts organisation's selection decision.

"Obviously with Price, Dobey, and Aspinall. there are players above them in the rankings who haven't been selected but we have looked at it in terms of big stage presence, popularity, and the way they can get a 10,000 crowd every Thursday going," Porter told Sky Sports.

"We want people on the edge of their seats. We want people up and enjoying their darts. That isn't to say other players can't do that. You have to make decisions on who is right at the time."

Bunting enjoyed a stellar year that has seen him rise to No. 5 in the world rankings, secure his first televised major and build a sizeable following on social media. He won the Masters after overcoming Van Gerwen 7-2 in February's final.

Former world champion Price will make his seventh appearance in the competition after returning to form in north London over the festive period. Dobey will make just his second full-time entry to the Premier League after he played in 2023.

Teenage darts sensation Luke LIttler is looking defend his Premier League crown Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Aspinall's inclusion will be popular with fans -- largely due to his "Mr. Brightside" walk-on song -- although he continues to struggle with the dreaded dartitis.

It meant there was no place for 2023 world champion Michael Smith or Peter "Snakebite" Wright who knocked out world No. 1 Humphries in the fourth round at Alexandra Palace.

"There are players who benefit from the break [from the Premier League]. There's a huge amount of travel, nights in hotels, time on aeroplanes. The pressure is significant and if you start badly, the weight sits heavy on your shoulders and it can be an ordeal for some players," Porter said.

"We have done it in the past with players where we put them in the Premier League, they really struggle and it sets them back three or four years. Some might say they want the opportunity but we have to think long-term.

"Luke Humphries, when we didn't put him in when everyone thought he was ready, look at the year he had afterwards [in 2023]."

Premier League Darts 2025 line-up

Luke Humphries

Luke Littler

Michael van Gerwen

Rob Cross

Stephen Bunting

Gerwyn Price

Chris Dobey

Nathan Aspinall