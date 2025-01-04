World Darts Championship: Luke Littler says he can break Phil Taylor's record

Sensational 17-year-old Luke Littler etched his name into darting history with a 7-3 victory over Michael van Gerwen to become the youngest PDC World Darts Championship winner. (1:07)

Luke Littler believes he has the ability to break Phil "The Power" Taylor's record of 16 World Darts Championship titles.

Littler dispatched Michael van Gerwen 7-3 on Friday to win his first world title at just 17-years-old to become the youngest ever winner of the tournament.

Taylor, who won his last world crown in 2013 before he retired, is widely regarded as the best darts player of all time. His 16 titles are 11 more than the next best players, Raymond van Barneveld and Eric Bristow, who have both won five.

With time on his side, Littler said he believes he could surpass Taylor's record one day.

"Deep down, if I want to try and break the record of Phil Taylor's then I'm sure I've got the ability to," Littler told Sky Sports.

"If I want it, I'm sure I'll do it."

Littler made light work of Van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace and produced a dominant display in his second-straight World Championship final after losing to Luke Humphries last year.

He has quickly become the face of the sport, and revealed he had been congratulated by David Beckham after his win.

"To see the likes of David Beckham watching it, feels crazy," Littler said. "He [Beckham] said: 'Wow, well done,' and I said: 'Thank you.'"

Littler, a Manchester United fan, also said he would love to parade the trophy at Old Trafford.

"Picking up the first title, if I end 2025 with nothing, at least I've picked up the big one right at the beginning," he said.

"Maybe [bring trophy to Old Trafford]. I'm just glad I did beat Stephen [Bunting] because I'm sure he would have been at Anfield [on Sunday for Liverpool vs. Manchester United] without a doubt.

"If they [Manchester United] get in contact, I'll take the opportunity to take the trophy to Old Trafford."

