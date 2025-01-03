World Darts Championship: Luke Littler thrashes Michael van Gerwen for first title

Sensational 17-year-old Luke Littler etched his name into darting history with a 7-3 victory over Michael van Gerwen to become the youngest PDC World Darts Championship winner. (1:07)

Darts sensation Luke Littler became the youngest player to win the PDC World Darts Championship with a comprehensive 7-3 win over Michael van Gerwen at Alexandra Palace on Friday.

The 17-year-old stormed to a 4-0 lead in the hotly anticipated final on his way to winning the sport's marquee event at his second attempt.

He was handed the trophy by British Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, and leaves the north London venue with the hefty £500,000 prize along with the silverware.

For Van Gerwen, it means his wait for a fourth world title goes on having last lifted the Sid Waddell trophy in 2019. He has now lost four of his seven finals at the event, though he was previously the youngest winner of the event having earned it aged 24 in 2014.

Luke Littler put on a dominant display to win the World Darts Championship final against Michael Van Gerwen. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

The opening set got off to an unideal start from the Dutchman's perspective. After entering the arena to boos from the partisan crowd, he gave himself two trips to the oche to win the first leg only to go bust on his first visit and miss three darts at the second attempt. Littler checked out 55 without a hitch for an immediate break of throw, which gave him all the advantage he needed to take a 1-0 lead in the first-to-seven-set contest.

One could blame Van Gerwen for his profligacy in that exchange, but the same could not be said in the second set, where "The Nuke" turned up the style to romp home 3-0 in legs with a three-dart average of 116 much to the delight of the colourfully-dressed audience.

Perhaps surprisingly, it was the more experienced Van Gerwen who took far longer to settle on the big stage. Set three once again saw uncharacteristic misses of straightforward checkouts, though his scoring remained impressive.

Littler's prowess does not allow for any weaknesses, however, and the teenager took every inch offered by Van Gerwen's nerves to steam into a 4-0 lead, taking the players into what must have felt like a much-needed break for the three-time world champion.

Indeed, "The Green Machine" emerged from the hiatus with a renewed vigour and, more importantly, his finishing ability back to its usual standard. His first set of the match was secured with an impressive bullseye on a 132 checkout.

That respite proved to be temporary. Both players scored impressively in the sixth, though Littler's ability to hold throw proved the difference as he took the fifth and deciding leg to re-establish a four-set advantage.

By that stage the writing was on the wall, though Van Gerwen showed his considerable quality to add real respectability to the scoreline.

"I can't believe it. We both played so well," Littler told Sky Sports afterwards. "Everyone dreams of lifting this trophy. You've got to get through a tough field. I can't believe it.

"I keep saying it but that first game against Ryan Meikle [in round two] was the one that really mattered, and throughout I've just settled.

"At 2-0 up [in the final set] I started getting nervous but I said to myself to just relax. I was throwing for the match and to get it over and done with then was special.

"I learnt a lot last year," he added after the celebrations died down. "Earlier today I watched all of the [2024 final] game back against Luke [Humphries] and I had the visions.

"I could end 2025 winning absolutely nothing (more) but I've picked up one of the best."

Littler also won the prize for most 180s over the course of the tournament, making 76 maximums in total -- 20 more than Van Gerwen in second place.

"I come 4-0 behind and after that I didn't do myself justice but that's the way it is," Van Gerwen said afterwards.

"I sometimes say every 17 years a star gets born and he's one of them."

