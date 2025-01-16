Bahrain Masters: Luke Littler wins in 1st game since world title triumph

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler claimed victory in his first match since winning the PDC World Darts Championship on Thursday, beating Lourence Ilagan in the opening round of the Bahrain Masters.

Littler, 17, was not at his electric best but his scoring proved too powerful for the Filipino challenger, who struggled to make the teenager pay with some wayward finishing.

"The Nuke" made his way to a 4-1 advantage before gifting two legs to his lesser-known opponent in the first-to-six contest.

Business as usual then returned for the Warrington-born prodigy, who saw out the match with a checkout of 142 and 11-dart leg.

Earlier in the night, Stephen Bunting also won his first game back in action after losing in the PDC World Championship final to Littler.

"The Bullet" raced into a 3-0 lead with a three-dart average of well over 100 on his way to beating Indian No. 1 Nitin Kumar to book his spot in the next round with a 6-2 triumph.

World No. 1 Luke Humphries took down Abdulla Saeed as he looks to recover from his shock defeat to Peter Wright at the Alexandra Palace showpiece in December.

Gerwyn Price and Chris Dobey also went through, while former PDC world champion Rob Cross suffered a shock defeat to world No. 225 Paulo Nebrida.