Luke Littler: Darts world champion celebrates 18th birthday

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler beat Michael van Gerwen in the World Darts Championship final earlier this month. James Fearn/Getty Images

Darts prodigy and reigning world champion Luke Littler celebrated his 18th birthday on Tuesday.

Littler has already achieved world-class status in darts having lifted both the Premier League and World Darts titles -- he was the youngest player in history in each of those feats.

He will return to the Premier League Darts lineup this year, with the 17-week tournament beginning in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Feb. 6.

Earlier this month, Littler said he believes he has the ability to break Phil "The Power" Taylor's record of 16 World Darts Championship titles.

"Deep down, if I want to try and break the record of Phil Taylor's then I'm sure I've got the ability to," Littler told Sky Sports.

"If I want it, I'm sure I'll do it."

- Watch: 'I cant speak! I can't speak!' The greatest leg of darts of all time

- Emma Raducanu wants to learn from Luke Littler