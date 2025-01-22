Luke Littler to open Premier League defence against Michael van Gerwen

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler downed Michael van Gerwen in the final of the World Darts Championship in January. BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images

The PDC has announced the schedule for the first night of the 2025 Premier League of Darts in Belfast on Feb. 6, with the opener set to stage a rematch of this year's Word Darts Championship final between Luke Littler and Michael van Gerwen.

Littler, who turned 18 on Tuesday, cruised to victory against the "The Green Machine" earlier in January to win the sport's showpiece event but the Dutchman has an early opportunity for revenge.

In 2024, Littler won the Premier League for his first major PDC title, defeating world No. 1 Luke Humphries 11-7 in the final at London's O2 Arena in a dramatic contest that included a nine-dart finish.

The Premier League sees eight players compete in a 16-event, round-robin style competition that takes place weekly and contributes to a league table, with the top four heading to the finals at the O2.

After Belfast, the subsequent events take place in Glasgow, Dublin, Exeter, Brighton, Cardiff, Nottingham, Newcastle, Berlin, Manchester, Rotterdam, Liverpool, Birmingham, Leeds, Aberdeen and Sheffield.

Night one of the Premier League of Darts in full:

Chris Dobey v.s Gerwyn Price

Stephen Bunting vs. Rob Cross

Luke Littler vs. Michael van Gerwen

Nathan Aspinall vs. Luke Humphries