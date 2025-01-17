Luke Littler suffers first defeat since world title victory

Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler suffered his first defeat since last month's PDC World Darts Championship as Gerwyn Price produced a stunning performance to win in the Bahrain Masters quarterfinal on Friday.

Littler, who turns 18 on Tuesday, was defeated 6-2 by Price who recorded a tournament-record 115 average.

The pair were in devastating form. The best of the action came in the sixth leg of the match when Price narrowly missed Double 12 for a nine-darter, only for Littler step up and take the leg inside 12 darts.

Littler put himself in rare sporting company last month when he became the youngest player to win the World Darts Championship with a comprehensive 7-3 win over Michael van Gerwen.

The 17-year-old and Price have both been included in the Premier League Darts lineup, where Littler will look to defend his title. The 17-week tournament begins in Belfast, Northern Ireland on Feb. 6.

