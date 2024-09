Open Extended Reactions

After a solid Week 1 of the 2024 college football season, it's time to dive into Week 2 and see if we can keep the momentum going. Week 1 brought us a few surprises, but now that we've seen teams in action, we have a better idea of what to expect.

I'm eyeing three underdogs that could shake things up, alongside some intriguing totals that could offer value. Let's ride the wave, trust the numbers and find those edges.

All lines current as of publication time, courtesy of ESPN BET.

Three underdogs poised to win outright in Week 2